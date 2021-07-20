Those Who Visited 4 Markets In AMK & Geylang Can Collect Test Kits

Due to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, Covid-19 infections are spreading like wildfire across markets in Singapore.

While testing is being done for fishmongers and stallholders, an extra layer of ringfencing is needed to contain the spread.

Thus, visitors to certain markets in Ang Mo Kio and Geylang are being offered free self-testing kits.

They’re being encouraged to collect them and test themselves for infection.

4 markets flagged by MOH

In a media release on Monday (19 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) flagged 4 markets of concern.

They’re either in Ang Mo Kio and Geylang:

Cheng San Market & Cooked Food Centre (527 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10) Chong Boon Market & Food Centre (453A Ang Mo Kio Ave 10) Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre (1 Geylang Serai) Haig Road Market & Food Centre (14 Haig Rd)

Those who have visited these markets in the last 14 days, especially residents who live nearby, may have been exposed to the virus.

Collect free ART kits from 20-21 Jul

Thus, from 20-21 Jul, these people can collect free Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits.

They can be obtained from Residents’ Committee (RC) Centres nearby.

To find out where your nearest RC Centre is, check out www.gowhere.gov.sg/art.

Those who can collect them should perform self-testing on themselves to find out whether they’ve been infected.

10 more markets linked to infections

The collection comes after fishmongers in 10 more markers were found to be infected.

They are:

Albert Centre Market & Food Centre Ang Mo Kio Central Market & Food Centre 630 Bedok Reservoir Road Market 7 Food Centre 497 Jurong West Street 41 Market 505 Jurong West Street 52 Market Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre Mayflower Wet Market & Food Centre Teck Ghee Market & Food Centre 146 Teck Whye Avenue Market Tekka Centre

This brings the total number of markets affected to 26.

On 17 Jul, the 1st 11 markets were named:

Amoy Street Food Centre Chong Pang Market & Food Centre Whampoa Wet Market Telok Blangah Crescent Block 11 Taman Jurong Market Redhill Market Geylang Serai Malay Market Geylang Bahru Market 527 Ang Mo Kio Market 726 West Coast Wet Market Bukit Timah Wet Market

The next day, 3 more were added to the list:

Haig Road Market and Cooked Food Centre Jurong Central Plaza Shunfu Mart

This also includes Hong Lim Market and Chong Boon Market & Food Centre in Ang Mo Kio, which have been closed due to actual clusters being formed.

Jurong Fishery Port & KTV clusters linked: Ong Ye Kung

Those wondering how the Jurong Fishery Port cluster started will be interested to know that it’s linked to the KTV cluster.

That’s what Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a long Facebook post on Monday (19 Jul).

Although they differ genetically from the Delta variant, the cases in the fishery port and KTVs are more similar to those found in imported cases from Indonesia.

Mr Ong is more concerned over the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, because it’s seeding cases in markets all over Singapore and the communities nearby.

Test yourself to protect the community

As infections crop up in more and more markets across Singapore, pushing our community cases up to 163, many may be concerned that they’ve been exposed.

Thus, if you or your household members have visited those 4 markets recently, do test yourself for Covid-19.

It’s a way to protect not just yourself, but the community from the spreading virus.

