Singapore Confirms 172 New Covid-19 Cases On 19 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 172 new Covid-19 cases today (19 Jul). This brings the national tally to 63,245.

Among them are:

163 locally transmitted cases

9 imported cases

Of the 163 local infections, 106 belong to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, while 19 are linked to the KTV cluster. 26 cases are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, all 9 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their stay.

4 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while 5 started developing symptoms during SHN/isolation.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

88 locally transmitted cases yesterday

Yesterday, Singapore reported 92 new Covid-19 cases, including 88 local infections.

Of the 88 locally transmitted cases, 23 were linked to the KTV lounges/nightclubs cluster while 37 belong to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

With the drastic rise in Covid-19 cases in the community, authorities have introduced added safety measures:

Mandatory SafeEntry check-ins at markets affected by Covid-19

Unvaccinated seniors are urged to stay home as much as possible

Visitors to affected KTV premises are encouraged to get tested and monitor their health closely

Urgent need to ringfence infections & keep Covid-19 at bay

As daily numbers continue to rise, authorities are hard at work to ringfence the infections and keep the virus at bay.

In the meantime, residents should stay vigilant and abide by Covid-19 rules when they’re out and about.

It may be inconvenient to adapt to ever-changing rules, but it is for the sake of everyone’s safety.

Here’s a guide on dining in together with family and friends from 19 Jul-8 Aug.

Featured image by MS News