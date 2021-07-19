Mandatory SafeEntry Check-Ins At Wet Markets Affected By Covid-19

There’s been a concerning rise in local Covid-19 cases in recent days, largely due to the growing KTV and Jurong Fishery Port clusters.

On Sunday (18 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that they would be tightening measures to manage access to wet markets affected by Covid-19 cases.

This includes mandatory SafeEntry check-ins and putting up interim fencing at markets from Monday (19 Jul).

MOH hopes this will better protect vulnerable individuals in our community, such as the elderly.

SafeEntry check-ins at markets starting from 19 Jul

From 19 Jul, the National Environmental Agency (NEA) and Town Councils will progressively implement tighter measures to manage access to wet markets better.

There will be mandatory interim fencing and SafeEntry check-ins at markets where Covid-19 cases have emerged.

MOH said this would allow for more effective contact tracing to ringfence cases.

Such measures have already been implemented at 13 popular markets since ‘Circuit Breaker’ last year, where customers are not allowed to enter once the market has reached maximum capacity.

This will avoid overcrowding and ensure safe distancing.

16 markets & food centres affected by Covid-19

As of Sunday (18 Jul), Covid-19 cases have been detected at 16 markets and food centres. The newest additions are Haig Road Market and Cooked Food Centre, Jurong Central Plaza, and Shunfu Mart.

Clusters have already been detected at 2 markets — Hong Lim Market & Food Centre and Chong Boon Market & Food Centre.

These cases are likely to have been seeded by fishmongers and stallholders who visited Jurong Fishery Port to collect stock.

63 cases so far have been linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

MOH is particularly concerned about vulnerable elderly

MOH said wet markets have a “porous nature, ” making contact tracing and isolation less straightforward.

They are particularly concerned as wet markets serve a wide range of customers.

This includes vulnerable elderly, some of whom remain unvaccinated. If infected, they risk suffering from severe symptoms.

Amidst heightened concerns over potential community spread, MOH strongly advises unvaccinated individuals, especially the elderly, to stay home as much as possible in the next few weeks.

They also urge the public to reach out and help unvaccinated elderly relatives and neighbours buy their necessities.

Those with unvaccinated elderly at home should also avoid crowds and extensive social interactions to avoid bringing the virus back.

MOH also urges anyone eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Hope Singapore will be able to curb the spread

With the Hari Raya Haji public holiday tomorrow (20 Jul), MOH also reminds individuals to limit social gatherings to 2 per day.

The recent surge in cases is indeed worrying, so it’s understandable that added measures are necessary as authorities do their best to contain infections.

Hopefully, with everyone’s cooperation, we can see the case numbers go down soon.

