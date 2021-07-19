Covid-19 Cases Detected Among Fishmongers At 3 Markets

Yesterday, Singapore reported 92 new Covid-19 cases, including 88 local infections—the highest daily figure seen in almost a year.

More Covid-19 cases have been picked up at 3 markets as authorities are actively ringfencing infections from active clusters.

Meanwhile, 4 more KTV clubs are suspected of having ongoing Covid-19 transmission. Here’s a rundown of the latest Covid-19 updates.

Covid-19 cases detected among fishmongers working at 3 markets

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (18 Jul), more fishmongers have been infected with Covid-19. These cases work at:

Haig Road Market and Cooked Food Centre

Jurong Central Plaza

Shunfu Mart

For swifter contact tracing, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Town Councils will implement mandatory SafeEntry check-ins at markets with Covid-19 cases.

Clusters at Hong Lim Market & Chong Boon Market

The source of cases at markets and food centres is believed to be the Jurong Fishery Port, where fishmongers would visit to collect their stock before selling them at their stalls.

There are currently clusters detected at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre and Chong Boon Market & Food Centre. Other places of concern are:

Amoy Street Food Centre

527 Ang Mo Kio Market

Chong Pang Market & Food Centre

Bukit Timah Wet Market

Geylang Bahru Market

Geylang Serai Malay Market

Redhill Market

Taman Jurong Market

Telok Blangah Crescent Block 11

726 West Coast Wet Market

Whampoa Wet Market

MOH urges all visitors to markets and food centres, as well as supermarkets, to do their marketing during off-peak hours to avoid crowds.

Ongoing Covid-19 spread at KTV lounges/nightclubs

Meanwhile, MOH detected possible ongoing Covid-19 spread at 4 more KTV lounges/nightclubs:

Maze Club (2 Aliwal Street)

China Doll (1 Sophia Road)

Club Myth (1 Coleman Street)

Martell W Ktv Chivas (6 Foch Road)

Visitors to the aforementioned locations should monitor their health closely and cut down on social interactions as much as possible for 14 days from their date of visit.

Lawrence Wong urges unvaccinated seniors to stay home

Addressing concerns over the latest outbreak from Jurong Fishery Port in a Facebook post, Finance Minister Lawrence urged everyone to do their part when going out.

Other than practising safe distancing and good personal hygiene, this also means booking vaccination appointments.

Source

“If you are a senior who has not done so, please go to a vaccine centre nearby and get yourself jabbed. If you have an elderly parent or relative who is not vaccinated, please encourage them to do so ASAP,” he wrote.

He said authorities are particularly concerned as seniors tend to frequent wet markets, neighbourhood shops, and food centres.

So he advised unvaccinated seniors to stay home as much as possible and avoid going out except for essential reasons.

Stay safe & follow Covid-19 rules when you’re out

The ongoing spread of Covid-19 in the community is truly concerning. Hence, authorities are implementing new measures to curb transmission risks.

In the meantime, let’s buckle down and do our part by being socially responsible.

It may be inconvenient to adapt to new rules in a short period of time, but it is necessary to get Singapore out of the woods.

