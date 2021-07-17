Crowds Seen In Wet Markets On 17 Jul After Jurong Fishery Port Closure

Over recent days, several places in Singapore have been forced to shut after Covid-19 cases were found to have visited those locations while infectious.

On Friday (16 Jul), MOH announced that Jurong Fishery Port (JFP), the largest of its kind in Singapore, will be closed till 31 Jul after 6 new cases were linked to it.

In response to netizens’ concerns over Singapore seafood supplies, FairPrice issued a statement urging customers to only buy what they need while it explores alternatives.

Jurong Fishery Port closure leads to concerns about seafood supply

Since the announcement of JFP’s 2-week closure, there have been varying responses from different members of the community.

This netizen took to Facebook to warn about a potential seafood supply shortage on Saturday (17 Jul) morning.

It seems the closure has indeed caused some level of anxiety among Singaporeans, with long queues seen at some wet markets a day after the announcement, reports The Straits Times.

Some stalls also had no choice but to close, as they source their supplies solely from JFP.

Lianhe Zaobao cited fishmongers at the Toa Payoh Lorong 4 Market who likened the queues to that during Chinese New Year. Many customers sadly have to leave empty-handed.

Some stalls also had to increase their prices on Saturday (17 Jul), likely in response to the rise in wholesale prices.

NTUC asks customers to only buy what they need

A brief search on Facebook revealed many businesses responding to JFP’s closure.

Lian Huat Seafood, a seafood supplier located near JFP, announced that they’d be closed for 2 weeks as well, and will not be able to take in any new orders.

Tankfully Fresh, another seafood retailer in Singapore, also said they’ll be close till further notice in light of JFP’s closure.

Singapore Food United, a page featuring food manufacturers and supplies, took the opportunity to allay fears, advertising 6 frozen fish suppliers that Singaporeans can still get their seafood products from.

NTUC FairPrice later issued a statement saying that they’re working with their suppliers to explore alternatives and will be ramping up their existing supplies.

Though there remain seafood products at their stores, they urge customers to only buy what they need.

SFA urges Singaporeans not to panic-buy seafood

On Saturday (17 Jul) afternoon, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) took to Facebook to assure everyone that they are working on minimising the impact of JFP’s closure on our seafood supply.

They urge Singaporeans not to panic-buy seafood products and that there remain frozen options even though supplies for chilled ones might be disrupted.

Glad authorities are helping with the situation

The closure of JFP will understandably cause Singaporeans to feel anxious about our seafood supplies.

However, we are glad that the authorities are helping to ensure that there is minimal impact on our nation’s seafood supplies so as to ease anxiousness among Singaporeans.

In the worst-case scenario, stay calm and resort to diversify your diet until the episode blows over.

