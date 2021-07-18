Singapore Confirms 92 New Covid-19 Cases On 18 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 92 new Covid-19 cases today (18 Jul). This brings the national tally to 63,073.

Among them are:

88 locally transmitted cases

4 imported cases

Of the 88, 23 are linked to the KTV cluster, while 37 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster. 17 local infections are unlinked.

Meanwhile, all 4 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their stay.

1 was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while 3 started developing symptoms during SHN/isolation.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

60 locally transmitted cases on 17 Jul

Yesterday, Singapore reported 68 new Covid-19 cases, with 60 locally transmitted infections and 8 imported.

29 cases were linked to the KTV lounges/nightclubs cluster, while 5 were unlinked.

Here’s a look at how these numbers compared with daily reported figures in the last 30 days.

Source

29 active clusters in Singapore, KTV lounges/nightclubs is largest

There are currently 29 active clusters in Singapore, with the KTV lounges/nightclubs cluster forming the largest active cluster with 148 cases.

MOH is also currently investigating suspected ongoing transmission in 6 more KTV lounges.

More clusters have also been uncovered, and they involve markets and food centres. MOH reports that these clusters were likely formed when fishmongers visited the Jurong Fishery Port to collect their stock.

Some places of concern are:

Hong Lim Market & Food Centre (new cluster)

Chong Boon Market & Food Centre in Ang Mo Kio (2 cases worked or visited the place)

The market in Ang Mo Kio will be closed till 1 Aug.

Stricter measures to ringfence infections

As daily numbers continue to rise, authorities are hard at work to ringfence the infections and keep the virus at bay.

In the meantime, residents should stay vigilant and abide by Covid-19 rules when they’re out and about.

It may be inconvenient to adapt to ever-changing rules, but it is for the sake of everyone’s safety.

Here’s a guide on dining in together with family and friends from 19 Jul-8 Aug.

Featured image by MS News