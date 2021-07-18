6 More KTV Lounges With Likely Ongoing Covid-19 Transmission

Typically known as dens of vices, KTV lounges and nightclubs are now marked as hotbeds for Covid-19 infections.

The worst doesn’t seem to be over yet for the rapidly growing KTV lounges/nightclubs cluster, as 6 more KTV lounges are suspected of having ongoing Covid-19 spread.

There are now 148 cases linked to the cluster.

Suspected ongoing Covid-19 spread at 6 KTV lounges

According to the Ministry of Health, authorities are currently looking into cases of Covid-19 infection among social hostesses who frequented KTV lounges or nightclubs that operate as F&B establishments.

Investigations are also extended to the hostesses’ close social contacts.

Based on MOH’s findings, they have reason to believe that there is likely ongoing transmission at 6 more KTV lounges:

Quinn KTV at 207A Syed Alwi Road

Club AURA at 442 Orchard Road

Club Ion at 271 Bukit Timah Road

Icon II at 35 Selegie Road

Club Lucky Thai at 5001 Beach Road

M. Sakhon at 5001 Beach Road

Monitor health for 14 days from date of visit

MOH advises those who have visited the affected locations to monitor their health and cut down on social interactions as much as they can.

They should do so for 14 days from their date of visit.

Should anyone feel unwell, they should see a doctor right away.

Take care of your health & get tested

If you’ve visited a KTV lounge or nightclub in the past month, it’s best to get yourself tested at screening centres.

It may be difficult to tell your loved ones, but know that you’re protecting yourself and your families by coming forward.

Authorities have also assured that the Covid-19 testing process is confidential, so do make the most out of this arrangement.

