Covid-19 Tests For KTV Lounge Patrons Will Be Confidential, Says Minister Ong Ye Kung

After weeks of Covid-19 cases stabilising in Singapore, we once again saw case numbers surging due to the growing KTV cluster.

On Wednesday (14 Jul), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the Covid-19 testing process for those who visited KTV lounges or socialised with the infected hostess since 29 Jun will be confidential.

He added that the priority now is to identify those infected and isolating them to protect our community.

Hence, he urged visitors to the affected KTV lounges to stay home and tell their families about it.

Confidential Covid-19 tests for patrons of 5 KTV lounges

As the KTV cluster grows, free testing is now offered to patrons who visited the affected KTV lounges from 29 Jun. These places are:

Club De Zara in Textile Centre

Club Dolce in Balestier Point

Supreme KTV in Far East Shopping Centre

Empress KTV in Tanglin Shopping Centre

WU Bistro in Golden Mile Complex

On Wednesday (14 Jul), Minister Ong added that the process would be kept confidential. According to The Straits Times (ST), he reminded patrons to book their appointments at screening centres.

He emphasised that this is necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Minister Ong also added that the biggest priority now is to isolate those who are infected.

Patrons urged to isolate & monitor health

Noting that some might be uncomfortable or unwilling to go to screening centres for a test, Minister Ong said patrons should at the very least isolate themselves and not interact with anyone.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), he was quoted as saying,

At the very least I can only urge you if you’ve visited KTV lounges and interacted with hostesses since Jun 29, at the very least stay at home, tell your family about it.

They should also get their family members to purchase antigen rapid tests (ARTs) and monitor their health closely for 14 days.

If they do not feel well within those days, they should immediately visit a clinic to get tested.

41 cases linked to KTV cluster today

Minister Ong’s reminder comes as Singapore saw a surge in locally transmitted cases on Wednesday (14 Jul).

Of the 56 local cases, 41 were linked to the KTV cluster.

The 5 affected KTV lounges have now been closed to the public until 27 Jul.

Hope extensive testing will curb spread of infections

This is indeed a worrying development in our Covid-19 progress.

If you’ve been exposed in any way, do put aside your concerns and get tested for the sake of your loved ones and the community at large.

Hopefully, with extensive testing, we will be able to curb the further spread of the infection.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.