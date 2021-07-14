60 New Covid-19 Cases On 14 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (14 Jul) that there are 60 new Covid-19 cases.

56 of them are local cases, with 41 linked to the KTV cluster.

4 imported infections were also reported.

56 local Covid-19 cases on 14 Jul include 41 in KTV cluster

Today’s cases include 56 local infections. 17 of them are linked to previous cases and already placed on quarantine.

Another 33 cases were detected through surveillance.

However, 6 local cases are currently unlinked.

There are also 4 imported cases, who were already on Stay-Home Notice or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

All 4 were detected upon arrival in Singapore.

KTV cluster grows to 53 cases as of 13 Jul

As of 14 Jul, the emerging KTV cluster in Singapore had grown to 53 cases.

41 cases were detected today, adding to the 12 already known cases.

MOH detected 8 cases yesterday, they said in their situation update yesterday (13 Jul).

To stem more potential spread, MOH has ordered the following premises to close for 2 weeks for deep cleaning:

Club Dolce Pte Ltd (Balestier Point)

WU Bistro Pte Ltd (Golden Mile Complex)

Club De Zara Pte Ltd (Textile Centre)

They’ll reopen on 28 Jul.

Special testing operations will also be made for all staff of WU Bistro and Club De Zara.

Those who visited WU Bistro and Club De Zara, as well as similar KTV lounges or clubs operating as F&B places, can also get a free swab test.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.