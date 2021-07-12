Vietnamese Social Hostesses’ Contacts From 29 Jun-12 Jul Being Investigated

As KTV lounges aren’t allowed to continue normal operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of them have become F&B outlets.

However, it seems that social hostesses are continuing to frequent these places.

Unfortunately, those who’ve interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses might have been exposed to Covid-19, especially if they visited 3 of these KTV lounges.

Supreme KTV in Far East Shopping Centre.

Thus, free testing is being offered to all who’ve visited these places, as well as those who’ve interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses.

Infections among Vietnamese social hostesses

In a media release on Monday (12 Jul) night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it’s investigating Covid-19 infections among Vietnamese social hostesses.

These women had frequented KTV lounges or clubs that are now operating as F&B outlets.

Inevitably, their close social contacts are also being investigated.

3 establishments being investigated

In particular, 3 of these establishments are under the microscope.

They are:

Supreme KTV in Far East Shopping Centre (545 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238882) Empress KTV in Tanglin Shopping Centre (19 Tanglin Rd, #02-43B, Singapore 247909) Club Dolce in Balestier Point (279 Balestier Rd, Singapore 329727)

Empress KTV in Tanglin Shopping Centre.

Free testing for the public

Thus, to quickly weed out infections among the public, free testing is being offered to certain members of the public.

Particularly, those who visited the abovementioned 3 establishments between 29 Jun-12 Jul.

Additionally, all those who’ve visited any KTV lounges or clubs operating as F&B outlets during that period can also get a free test.

Club Dolce in Balestier Point.

Furthermore, anybody who has interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses in any setting on those dates are encouraged to come forward for a test.

How to book an appointment

If you fit into any of the above categories, you can book an appointment for a free swab test between 13-26 Jul.

Some of the venues available are Fullerton Health Testing Centre in Raffles City or Raffles Medical Group’s testing centre at Raffles Hospital, North Bridge Road.

Alternatively, you can also book an appointment at the following Regional Screening Centres:

Former Da Qiao Primary School – 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54

Former Shuqun Secondary School – 450 Jurong East Street 21

Former Coral Primary School – 20 Pasir Ris Street 51

Former Bishan Park Secondary School – 2 Sin Ming Walk

Former Bedok North Secondary School – 20 Jln Damai

Lastly, if you’re feeling unwell, there’s also the “Swab and Send Home” option at any Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPC) islandwide.

For more details of the testing and to book an appointment, do check out MOH’s advisory here.

Lastly, do monitor your health closely and minimise social interactions for 14 days from your last visit. Seek medical attention if you develop Covid-19 symptoms.

Staff at 3 KTV lounges to be tested

As for the staff at these 3 KTV lounges, MOH will conducting special testing operations for them.

Balestier Point, where Club Dolce is.

On Monday (12 Jul), Singapore reported 8 community cases and 18 imported cases, making a total of 26 cases.

As MOH doesn’t give a breakdown of community cases any longer, it’s uncertain how many of them are Vietnamese social hostesses.

Do monitor your health if you visited

The possibility that Covid-19 transmission may have been ongoing among social hostesses is worrying.

That’s because due to the nature of their job, they move between many places and customers.

If you’ve been exposed, do put aside any concerns and get tested to protect your loved ones and the community.

Hopefully, the spread can be contained, especially since we’ve just started relaxing the restrictions by allowing people to dine in groups of 5.

