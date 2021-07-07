Up To 5-Pax Dine-Ins Allowed In Singapore From 12 Jul

As our Covid-19 situation comes under control, the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) had hinted that Singapore residents can look forward to dining-in in groups of up to 5 as soon as next Monday (12 Jul).

On Wednesday (7 Jul), the MTF confirmed this in a press conference in which they also discussed other measures.

Among the measures is the possibility of allowing up to 8-pax social gatherings by end July.

Dine-in allowed for up to 5-pax from 12 Jul

During a press conference on Wednesday (7 Jul), Finance Minister & Task Force Co-Chair Lawrence Wong announced that residents can dine in groups of up to 5 from 12 Jul.

Similarly, they can look forward to participating in mask-off indoor activities like sports and exercise in groups of up to 5.

Wedding receptions can also resume from 12 Jul with up to 250 participants if they undergo pre-event testing.

However, working from home (WFH) will remain the default arrangement.

Those who have to return to their workplaces are encouraged to stagger arrival times amongst themselves. Employers are to see to this.

Within the workplace itself, social and recreational gatherings may resume from 12 Jul, subject to the same 5-person rule.

Fully vaccinated residents may gather in groups of 8 from end-July

The MTF also shared their plans moving forward as more residents get vaccinated.

Currently, all residents in Singapore have been offered vaccination, and the authorities expect 50% of the population to be fully vaccinated by the last week of July.

If the situation remains under control then, the authorities may consider allowing up to 8 people to gather in social settings, given that all have received their jabs.

This will also apply to higher-risk activities such as dining-in at F&B establishments.

Group sizes will remain at 5 for those who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.

Crowd sizes may also be doubled to 500 for events like movie screenings, congregational worship, live performances, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) events.

Looking forward to the further easing of measures

The further easing of Covid-19 measures surely comes as a welcome move for most Singaporeans.

This has only been possible thanks to the sacrifices we’ve made over the past weeks and months.

We look forward to the gradual, further easing of measures, as more residents get vaccinated in the near future.

