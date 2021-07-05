Groups of 5 Can Be Allowed To Dine Out Soon, Says Lawrence Wong In Parliament

Since 21 Jun, Singapore residents have been able to enjoy dining out once again, albeit in small groups of 2 to a table.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (5 Jul), Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that larger groups of 5 are expected to be allowed to dine in together from next Monday (12 Jul).

This comes as Singapore continues to gradually ease restrictions and open up further following a surge in cases.

Groups of 5 should be allowed to dine out from 12 Jul: Lawrence Wong

On Monday (5 Jul), Minister Wong told Parliament that Singapore can expect to be able to dine out in groups of 5 from 12 Jul.

Minister Wong said that the measures so far had worked in curbing infections while most parts of the economy continued operating, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Because of this, authorities have gradually relaxed restrictions since 14 Jun, when we transitioned into Phase 3 (Heightened Alert).

Calibrated measures

Minister Wong shared that when Covid-19 clusters were forming in early and mid-May, the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) adopted more calibrated measures instead of economy-wide ones like the Circuit Breaker in 2020.

At the time, growing clusters like the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster and Changi Airport cluster were of great concern. The number of unlinked cases was also on the rise.

As Singapore moved into Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) on 16 May, measures were targeted at reducing transmission risks indoors.

According to ST, after 1 month of living with the tightened measures, there was a dip in community cases.

Easing of restrictions on 12 Jul

Last Thursday (10 Jun), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also told ST that restrictions are expected to relax further on 12 Jul.

This is part of a 3-step plan for Singapore’s reopening that will see us transition into a new normal.

Besides dining in, Minister Ong said the MTF is also considering “other openings” but did not specify in which areas.

He elaborated that this will be dependent upon the control of Covid-19 clusters and not so much on vaccination rates.

On 4 Jul, the Ministry of Health (MOH) updated that 2 Covid-19 clusters – linked to Case 63,931 and Tektronix – have been closed. 24 active clusters remain.

Do our part and adhere to measures

The latest news is certainly welcome to Singaporeans, many of whom are itching to return to more semblances of normalcy.

However, as authorities had continually emphasised, to go back to business as usual, we need to cooperate and adhere to safe management measures. We also need to hit a higher vaccination rate.

So let’s all do our part and continue to stay safe even as we navigate our new normal in time to come.

