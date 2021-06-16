Multi-Ministry Taskforce Will Update On P3HA Reopening Timeline Soon

Singapore was initially due to enter stage 2 of Phase 3 Heightened Alert (P3HA) in just 3 days time.

However, in recent days, we have seen another outbreak of community cases, and the growing Bukit Merah View Market cluster.

On Wednesday (16 Jun), Finance Minister Lawrence Wong shared in a Facebook video that the Multi-ministry Taskforce (MTF) is now evaluating the timeline for reopening.

Source

Specifically, he raised the likelihood of stage 2, which includes the resumption of dine-ins, being affected.

He, however, assured that the MTF is monitoring the situation very closely and will be announcing their decisions very soon.

Surge in cases & growing Bukit Merah cluster

Addressing the public in a Facebook video on Wednesday (16 Jun), Minister Wong said that Singapore has been seeing a surge in new community cases in recent days.

He noted the “very large” Bukit Merah cluster which now has 25 linked cases.

This is a cause for concern as cases are breaking out not just at the market and hawker centre but also around the vicinity.

Minister Wong said that the number of unlinked cases in Singapore has also been rising.

MTF evaluating timeline of P3HA reopening

In light of the recent surge of cases, Minister Wong shared that the MTF is now reviewing the timing and scope of the 2nd stage of reopening.

Source

Singapore was initially supposed to enter P3HA on 21 Jun, which will ease restrictions on activities like dining in.

Minister Wong acknowledged that this is a difficult period for everyone.

- Upcoming Livestream - SAT, JUN 19 AT 8:00 PM UTC+08 Off The Record: Singapore's Efforts Against COVID-19 Online Event Be Notified When Stream Goes Live (Click on the 'Interested' button on the Event Page)

But he expressed that it is necessary for us to ensure there will not be another “flare-up”, especially before we reach sufficiently high levels of vaccination within the community.

Continuing on, he assured that the MTF is doing their best to control the spread of Covid-19 in Singapore.

They will continue to monitor the situation closely with public health experts and will provide updates soon.

Testing will be ramped up

Besides the latest updates, Minister Wong also reminded the public that DIY test kits are now available over the counter at pharmacies.

In his video, he demonstrated the test kit to show that it is fast and simple to use.

Source

This is in line with the authorities’ decision to ramp up testing.

He also reiterated that testing will be more extensive especially for those working in higher risk settings such as frontliners and F&B employees.

Let’s do our part to stay safe

It is understandable that the MTF is now re-looking at their decision to open up further and assess the risk of another resurgence of cases.

While this is certainly disheartening for many who have been eagerly awaiting the easing of restrictions, it is also necessary.

So, while Singapore is in this critical period, let’s all do our part and stay safe by adhering to the measures closely.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.