24 New Covid-19 Cases On 16 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed on Wednesday (16 Jun) that there are 24 new Covid-19 cases.

19 of them are in the community, with 3 of them unlinked.

There are also 5 imported cases reported.

No cases were in workers’ dorms today.

24 Covid-19 cases on 16 Jun include 19 in community

MOH said that there are 19 local cases today.

16 are linked to previous cases, and 10 placed on quarantine. Meanwhile, 6 of them were detected through surveillance.

3 cases are currently unlinked.

There are also 5 imported cases, who were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore

2 of them are returning Singaporeans or Singapore PRs.

- Upcoming Livestream - SAT, JUN 19 AT 8:00 PM UTC+08 Off The Record: Singapore's Efforts Against COVID-19 Online Event Be Notified When Stream Goes Live (Click on the 'Interested' button on the Event Page)

Bukit Merah View closes until 26 Jun

On Tuesday (15 Jun), MOH announced 9 more cases in the Bukit Merah View cluster.

As such, the place will be closed until 26 Jun for deep cleaning.

The Telok Blangah Drive Market, which is nearby, will close until 18 Jun for cleaning as well.

MOH will share more detailed updates on today’s cases at night.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.