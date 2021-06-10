Singapore Eases Restrictions For Social Gatherings & Dine-Ins From 14 Jun

As Phase 2 Heightened Alert draws to an end, Singapore looks ready to ease safety restrictions from 14 Jun gradually.

On Thursday (10 Jun), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced Singapore’s game plan to move to Phase 3 Heightened Alert in 4 days.

Some things we can look forward to are having larger social gathering sizes and dining in at eateries. Work from home, however, remains the default mode.

Here’s what you need to know about the eased safety restrictions happening over the next 2 weeks.

Cap for social gatherings returns to 5 pax max

According to MOH, here are some of the key changes that will take place from 14 Jun:

5 pax max per group for social gatherings from 14 Jun

Max 5 unique daily visitors to a household

Max 5 pax per room for staycations (for those living in different households and subject to hotel room’s max capacity)

Personal care services that require unmasking like facials can resume

50% operating capacity for attractions, cruises, museums, and public libraries

Shopping malls and showrooms can have visitors at 1 person per 10 sqm of gross floor area

Live performances and spectator sports events can resume

MOH advises all residents to have no more than 2 social gatherings a day.

Meanwhile, most large-scale events that involve masses of people may accommodate up to 50 pax without pre-event testing, and up to 250 pax with pre-event testing.

Unfortunately, barbecue pits and campsites will remain closed in Phase 3 Heightened Alert.

You can view the complete suite of measures here.

Dine-ins can only resume from 21 Jun

The resumption of the activities below will only happen from 21 Jun:

Dine-ins at F&B outlets and hawker centres

Wedding receptions (up to 100 attendees with pre-event testing)

In-person tuition and enrichment classes for those aged 18 and below — includes singing and playing wind instruments

Activities that require unmasking in fitness studios and gyms

Unmasking and singing or playing instruments that require expulsion of air for live performances

There will be a 30-people limit, including the instruction, to sports classes held indoors and outdoors. But groups can only have up to 5 people.

Working from home remains default mode

Despite easing the aforementioned restrictions, MOH said working from home is still the default mode for now.

Employees who can work from home must continue to do so during this period of gradual reopening.

The aim is to cut down transmission risks by keeping overall footfall and public instructions low.

Remain socially responsible in Phase 3 Heightened Alert

While many of these measures come as good news to Singaporeans, we mustn’t forget that Covid-19 remains a salient threat to our community.

As we look forward to gathering in larger groups and tucking into freshly cooked food at eateries, please be socially responsible.

Wear your mask properly, keep clean, and practise safe distancing.

