Ong Ye Kung Says Singapore May Ease Dine-In Rules From 12 Jul

As Singapore’s vaccination rollout continues over the coming months, we can expect to transition into a new normal with many existing measures relaxed because of a higher percentage of the population being vaccinated.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on Thursday (1 Jul), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the government is looking at allowing more people to dine together – as well as ‘other openings’ that they can consider – from 12 Jul.

Source

This comes as part of a 3-step plan for the country’s transition to a new normal projected to be completed by September this year.

Dine-in with more people may be allowed from 12 Jul

As mentioned in the interview, Mr Ong mentions that dine-in rules may ease on 12 Jul, and more numbers will be permitted to dine together.

He also noted that other measures are being considered at the moment, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Mr Ong says that these relaxation of measures are less dependant on vaccination rates and more on whether Covid-19 clusters are under control.

He cited the Bukit Merah cluster as a successful example, as testing in the cluster has concluded as of 23 Jun.

This will be the first in a 3-step plan to see Singapore enter a new normal by September.

We have not turned a corner completely

While we have not turned a corner completely, the impending announcement is good news for everyone here in Singapore.

Not only does it mean that we can once again enjoy the luxuries that we have once had, but it would also mean that we are on track to reaching a comfortable vaccination rate in the country.

While we wait for more news and developments on these measures, we must keep vigilant in the fight against Covid-19.

Keep our masks up, get vaccinated and practise good hygiene — we should be well on our way to leaving Covid-19 behind.

For now, let’s manage our expectations and not take any liberties.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.