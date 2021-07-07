Singapore May Open Up More When 50% Of Population Is Fully Vaccinated

Singapore’s vaccination drive has increased markedly since Jun, as the large 12-39 segment of the population is getting jabbed.

When 50% of the population have gotten both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under the national programme, authorities may allow groups of up to 8 provided they’re all fully vaccinated.

Almost 40% of the population has gotten both doses as of 7 Jul.

Singapore may increase groups size to 8 for fully vaccinated

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that Mr Ong hopes 50% of the population will be fully vaccinated by the week of 26 Jul.

Following this, gathering sizes may be increased for the fully vaccinated to 8.

They’ll be differentiated measures and apply to people who have gotten both Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine doses, with another 2 weeks after the 2nd dose for full effect.

Events like wedding solemnisations may increase sizes to up to 500 people if attended by the fully vaccinated.

Other events/venues include:

cinemas

congregational worship

MICE events

live performances

spectator sports

Currently, the limit will increase to 250 from 12 Jul, MOH said in a statement on Wednesday (7 Jul).

Separate provisions for unvaccinated or medically ineligible

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that separate provisions may apply for those who aren’t vaccinated or are ineligible for mRNA vaccines.

The 5-person cap on group sizes will continue to apply for the unvaccinated.

Further details will be given closer to the implementation date.

Groups of 8 may be a reality for fully vaccinated soon

Currently, it’s unclear how the fully vaccinated will be differentiated from those who aren’t.

Singapore is determined to get more of the population fully vaccinated for normal life to resume as soon as possible.

Both doses are needed for the vaccine to be fully effective, and they are currently 69% effective against the Delta variant.

In light of this, there’ll still be Covid-19 cases in the community, but they’ll be significantly less deadly.

If you are able to, you should try to get both doses 4 weeks apart instead of 6 to 8 weeks apart as Singapore has enough stocks presently.

Featured image by MS News.