Leisure Travel From Singapore May Be Possible By End-2021

As Singapore gradually moves towards treating Covid-19 as endemic, residents are surely looking forward to much looser restrictions. One thing that’s been on hold for far too long is, of course, leisure travel.

Health Minister and Covid-19 Task Force co-chair Ong Ye Kung finally provided clearer expectations in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times (ST) today (1 Jul).

Sharing the possibility of resuming travels in a few months, the news undoubtedly got many people excited.

Leisure travel a viable option before the end of 2021

Speaking to ST, Mr Ong shared his hope for leisure travel to be possible before the end of this year.

He noted that other countries would need to record a downward trend in infections to achieve this goal. Specifically, they need to have less than 3 cases for every 100,000 people.

Once a place can consistently achieve that, Mr Ong explained the necessity to consider it a viable travel destination.

Vaccination rates will also have to be significantly high at these places.

Several countries likely ready for leisure travel

Taking these factors into consideration, Mr Ong highlighted several nations that Singapore may make travel arrangements with.

Among them are the United States (US), Hong Kong, and parts of the European Union (EU), where vaccination rates are going up.

Referencing the multiple Hong Kong air travel bubble failures, Mr Ong joked that the term may be a jinx now. He chose, instead, to call it an air travel corridor.

Hope plans are being drawn up

While these propositions by Mr Ong certainly sound exciting, we hope that there are plans in line to turn them into reality eventually.

Detailed and well-thought-out plans too, to ensure no further hiccups in travel resumption.

Meanwhile, let’s wait till the official announcement, so we can plan that getaway we’ve waited so long for.

Featured image adapted from CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash.