26 New Covid-19 Case On 12 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed as of 12pm on Monday (12 Jul) that there are 26 new Covid-19 cases.

8 cases are local, and 3 of these are currently unlinked.

Imported cases made up another 18 infections.

26 Covid-19 cases on 12 Jul include 8 in community

Of the 8 local cases, 5 are linked to previous cases, MOH said.

They were also already placed on quarantine.

However, the other 3 cases are unlinked.

In addition there are 18 imported infections, who were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

13 were detected upon arrival here, while 5 developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

17 local cases in past week, 9 unlinked

The 11 Jul update by MOH shows that the Covid-19 situation has taken a turn.

There’ve been 9 unlinked cases locally in the past 7 days, compared to 2 in the previous one.

However, the overall number of new cases has come down in the past week, from 26 to 17.

There are 20 active clusters as of 11 Jul, MOH also noted.

Hope for numbers to stabilise

As dine-ins resume for groups of up to 5, we hope that the numbers will keep stabilising amid more vaccinations.

Do book your vaccination appointment slots if you haven’t already, and encourage others to do so as well, for their own safety.

For those who are still resistant, do note that as the country opens up more, unvaccinated individuals may be the ones most at risk, according to information gleamed from other similar countries.

While the plan is to live with Covid-19, more of the population has to get vaccinated first for that to happen. Otherwise, many restrictions will remain.

Featured image by MS News.