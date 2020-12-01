HaveFun Bistro In Yishun Has KTV Rooms So You Can Dine To Your Fave Tunes

Singapore’s karaoke outlets are some of the businesses worst hit by restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They’ve been closed since Mar, though an upcoming pilot will see them reopen soon with stringent safe management measures and Covid-19 tests.

However, before they can reopen for singing activities under the pilot in Jan, KTV outlets are finding other ways to make use of their gorgeous and comfortable premises to gain income.

One of them is HaveFun KTV, which has just opened a bistro at its premises in SAFRA Yishun.

Source

While no singing is allowed, guests can wine and dine in their Insta-worthy KTV rooms where you’re free to take photos and listen to music in privacy.

Prices start from $10++

Facebook user Ms Vivien Teo shared this new destination in the group Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG, saying that prices start from just $10++ for a private KTV room.

Source

The best part is, you don’t need to be a SAFRA member to eat there.

And since it’s new, the prices are affordable and it won’t be too crowded.

Luxurious private KTV rooms

Here’s a glimpse of some of the the luxurious private KTV rooms.

Source

As expected, they’ve been fitted out for maximum comfort and Insta-worthiness.

Source

We think groups (of up to 5 people, of course) will have great time accumulating gorgeous shots for the ‘gram.

Source

All the time in the world to pose for photos

The best part is, you’ll be mostly doing it in a private room, that means you can take all the time you want posing for that perfect shot.

Source

No curious stares from onlookers and annoyed glares from others who also want their glamour pics.

Of course, the plush couches with cushions are also perfect for lounging around, listening to music and gobbling down food.

Source

A range of gourmet delights

Speaking of the food, HaveFun bistro at SAFRA Yishun serves up a range of local and Western gourmet delights. For example, noodles with juicy-looking prawns.

Source

As well as pizza, too.

Source

Apparently, there’s something for every palate.

Source

If you just want a snack, they have that too, like this crispy fried chicken.

Source

Or more succulent prawns.

Source

How about just some keropok?

Source

A playground for the little ones

Apparently, HaveFun Bistro is quite the family establishment too, as they’ve also got a children’s playground.

Source

Thus, families can let their little tykes work off their boundless energy while the adults indulge in a little rest and relaxation.

As close to a normal KTV experience as possible

If you miss visiting a KTV outlet, check out HaveFun Bistro to get as close to the experience as possible by dining at one, in the hope that we’ll be able to sing there again someday.

Source

The outlet is located inside SAFRA Yishun, so head there now before the crowds descend.

Source

Here are the details so you can plan your trip:

Address: 60 Yishun Ave 4, #01-04/05/06, Singapore 769027

Opening hours: 2.30-10.30pm (Weekdays), 12-10.30pm (Weekends)

Contact number for reservations: 6261 3534

Nearest MRT station: Yishun

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Vivien Teo on Facebook and Facebook.