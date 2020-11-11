K.STAR Karaoke To Announce Reopening Date By End Of Nov, Has Outlets In Orchard Central & Suntec City

After months with no nightclubs and karaoke sessions, nightlife junkies can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. On Monday (9 Nov), K.STAR Karaoke announced that they will reveal their reopening date by the end of November.

The karaoke-themed bar has 2 branches located in Suntec City and Orchard Central, and an upcoming outlet in Plaza Singapura.

While there is no specific reopening date yet, they’ve shared some details to incite our longing and excitement.

K.STAR Karaoke reopening soon

K.STAR Karaoke is Singapore’s first-ever themed karaoke bar. Japanese cartoon enthusiasts will easily recall their Doraemon and Hello Kitty rooms where you can let loose with friends and show off your beautiful voice.

In light of their comeback, they shared that they will be providing a special gift to patrons on their reopening date.

Up to 5 pax/room

As part of a pilot programme, karaoke places and nightlife establishments like K.STAR Karaoke will be allowed to reopen in a modified form.

Since the pandemic is far from over, the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) has implemented safe management measures. Entry to karaoke lounges will be restricted for groups of up to 5 people per room.

At the very least, long-time patrons will be able to hang out with their closest BFFs in neon-light tinted rooms with massive wall projections and standing microphones. Here’s to hoping that operations will eventually return to normal in the upcoming months.

Since SNBA stated that nightclubs and karaoke lounges will likely reopen from Jan 2021, we’re guessing the same will apply to K.STAR.

Has 3 outlets in Singapore

Once K.STAR Karaoke reopens, karaoke fans might be able to have mini-parties with friends in 3 locations.

At the moment, they have 2 outlets in Suntec City and Orchard Central.

But pretty soon, their new Plaza Singapura outlet will also be welcoming customers.

Similar to their previous outlets, we’re excited to see more creative-themed rooms where we can unleash our inner K-pop star.

Hoping to visit soon

Hangouts with friends at restaurants and public areas definitely made our days brighter in the past few months. But, we’ve missed singing about our woes, heartaches, and joys through late-night karaoke sessions.

To stay updated on K.STAR Karaoke’s reopening, follow their Facebook page. You should also check out local bars and clubs you’ve previously frequented so you can get a dose of the alcohol, cocktails, and concoctions you’ve missed in the past few months.

