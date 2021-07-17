Singapore Confirms 68 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 68 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (17 Jul).

60 are within the local community, of which 29 are linked to the growing KTV cluster. 5 other cases are currently unlinked.

There are also 8 imported cases, 1 of which tested positive upon arrival. The other 7 only developed symptoms while serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 62,981.

2 new clusters at 3 locations

Aside from the KTV cluster, MOH also detected 2 others yesterday (16 Jul) involving 3 different locations:

Jurong Fishery Port

Hong Lim Market & Food Centre

Khoi Grill & Hotpot at Jalan Besar

The first 2 locations are grouped under 1 cluster, which presently has a total of 7 cases.

They’ll both close for 2 weeks from 17-31 Jul 2021.

Khoi Grill & Hotpot restaurant at Jalan Besar has 7 cases too and will close from 16-30 Jul.

Mandatory Covid-19 tests for fishmongers

In light of the new cluster at Jurong Fishery Port, MOH will be arranging Covid-19 tests for fishmongers at all markets in Singapore.

The tests will be carried out at vaccination centres, and more details will be available at a later time.

Fishmongers will also receive Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits so they can monitor their health even after the tests.

Since there’s likely a rush to buy seafood after Jurong Fishery Port’s closure, the public has been advised to only buy what they need.

Supermarkets and other vendors are also working hard to ensure steady supplies, so there’s no need to panic buy.

Stricter measures in the coming weeks

With daily case numbers on the rise, it’s no surprise that the authorities are taking stricter measures to protect public health and safety.

If you’d like to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, make sure to adhere to them.

We’ve overcome many hurdles over the past year or so, and we can conquer many more. Let’s hope this will be the last one before we restore some normalcy.

Featured image by MS News.