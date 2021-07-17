Fishmongers At All Markets To Take Covid-19 Tests In Light Of Jurong Fishery Port Cluster

News of the new cluster at Jurong Fishery Port has undoubtedly raised concerns among members of the public.

As the largest fishery here, many worry that its 2-week closure will affect supplies. While the authorities are working hard to ensure supplies are stable, they’re also checking that all fishmongers are fit for duty.

To prevent potential transmissions at wet markets around Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be administering Covid-19 tests to fishmongers at all markets.

Mandatory Covid-19 tests for fishmongers at all markets

In an announcement today (17 Jul), MOH declared that they’ll be arranging Covid-19 test appointments for fishmongers at all markets.

The procedure will occur at test centres and the National Environment Agency (NEA) will reportedly help to facilitate.

On top of the tests, fishmongers will receive Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits so they can test themselves again if need be. More details will be available at a later time.

This is likely because the MOH has advised them to monitor their health in the coming days.

Tests in light of Jurong Fishery Port cluster

The tests didn’t come abruptly. Rather, MOH announced it after they recorded 7 cases at Jurong Fishery Port, from where many markets get their seafood supplies.

Thus, to prevent further transmissions, they’re implementing mandatory tests.

Since the port closure undeniably affects supplies, MOH acknowledged the rush to buy seafood now.

Source

However, they advise the public to avoid crowds at wet markets by shopping during off-peak hours or at supermarkets instead.

Those who are at the markets should maintain a safe distance and ensure that they’re donning their masks properly.

Hope measures will help to ringfence infections

Considering how interconnected the supply chain must be, it’s very possible that wet market staff may have interacted with workers at Jurong Fishery Port.

Whether any cross-location transmission has occurred remains unknown for now.

But we hope that the measures will help to detect cases early, and ringfence infections to protect the community.

Featured image adapted from Hugo Backmyr on Flickr, for illustration purposes only.