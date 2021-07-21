Haig Road & Chong Pang Markets Close For Deep Cleaning Till 4 Aug

The recent spike in local Covid-19 cases has led to the inevitable tightening of restrictions. For infection hotspots like Haig Road Market & Food Centre and Chong Pang Market, this coincides with their abrupt closure.

Since both locations reported significant numbers of cases each, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has ordered their closure from 21 Jul to 4 Aug.

This is to help break the chain of transmission and facilitate deep cleaning of the premises.

Haig Road Market & Food Centre reports 25 Covid-19 cases

In an update yesterday (20 Jul), MOH revealed that they had detected 25 Covid-19 cases at Haig Road Market & Food Centre.

They didn’t share specific details, just that the 25 include visitors and workers there.

The market and food centre had earlier appeared in MOH’s list of similar places of concern, which fishmongers had likely visited after collecting stocks at Jurong Fishery Port.

They had handed out Antigen Rapid Test (ART) self-test kits to individuals who had visited these places. MOH started collecting the kits back yesterday and will continue to do so today (21 Jul).

Chong Pang Market reports 10 Covid-19 cases

MOH also revealed on Tuesday (20 Jul) that Chong Pang Market now has 10 Covid-19 cases.

Apparently, there were concerns of fishmongers who had visited Jurong Fishery Port selling their stocks there too.

Nee Soon Town Council, however, noted in a Facebook post that the Chong Pang Food Centre will remain open. It’ll undergo deep cleaning after hours tonight (21 Jul).

To break the chain of transmission and allow for deep cleaning of the premises, both Chong Pang Market and Haig Road Market & Food Centre will thus close from today (21 Jul) till 4 Aug.

Free Covid-19 tests for visitors of Chong Boon Market

In light of the cases at Chong Boon Market & Food Centre and its subsequent closure, MOH is extending free Covid-19 tests to visitors too.

Those who had been at the market and food centre between 3 and 17 Jul can arrange for an appointment ASAP.

The individuals concerned may visit the link here to book their appointments at the various test centres available.

Hope efforts to contain transmissions prove fruitful

Though the sudden wave of infections recently has taken many of us by surprise, it’s heartening to see the authorities responding very quickly to manage the situation.

Hopefully, all efforts to ringfence and contain transmissions will be effective in protecting the safety of the general public.

On the individual level, let’s get ourselves vaccinated if and when we can, to increase our personal protection against the virus.

