4 HDB Blocks At Sims Avenue To Undergo Mandatory Covid-19 Testing

Singapore has been seeing a surge in local Covid-19 cases recently. To ringfence any possible ongoing transmissions, authorities have been ramping up testing efforts, especially at residential blocks.

On Wednesday (21 Jul), Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who is also Marine Parade GRC MP, shared that residents at 4 blocks at Sims Avenue will have to undergo mandatory swab tests.

Residents and staff can head over to Block 3 Geylang Serai for the test over the next 2 days.

Mandatory Covid-19 testing of 4 blocks at Sims Avenue

On Wednesday (21 Jul), Mr Tan shared that the Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected Covid-19 cases at 4 HDB blocks at Sims Avenue.

As a precautionary measure, all residents and staff working at Block 842, 844, 846, and 848 Sims Avenue will have to undergo a mandatory swab test.

Authorities will conduct the testing exercise at The Pavillion at Block 3 Geylang Serai from 9am-4pm on 22 and 23 Jul.

Affected residents will receive flyers & SMS

Flyers with information on the swab test will be distributed to affected residents in the area.

According to the picture of the flyers above, traces of Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples at the affected blocks.

Residents will also receive an SMS from the Health Promotion Board informing them of their allocated time slot for the swab test.

Mr Tan urged residents to stick to their allocated slots to avoid overcrowding at the testing site.

He also encouraged residents only to leave home for essential purposes.

Cleaning efforts will be stepped up

Mr Tan assured residents that Marine Parade Town Council had disinfected the affected blocks and their surrounding areas.

He added that cleaning efforts would be stepped up, especially in commonly used areas.

In the meantime, he asked that residents and staff working in the area to monitor their health and see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

Testing crucial to prevent ongoing transmissions

The past year has certainly shown us that testing is crucial to prevent large-scale clusters.

We hope residents will cooperate with authorities and head down to The Pavillion for their test in the coming days.

Singapore is at a pivotal point now. Hopefully, with extensive testing and vaccination efforts over the next few weeks, we can successfully contain the spread.

