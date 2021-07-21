Singapore Confirms 181 New Covid-19 Cases On 21 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 181 new Covid-19 cases today (21 Jul). This brings the national tally to 63,621.

Among them are:

179 locally transmitted cases

2 imported cases

Of the 179 local infections, 130 belong to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, while 8 are linked to the KTV cluster. 30 cases are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, both imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their stay. They started developing symptoms during SHN/isolation.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

195 new Covid-19 cases yesterday

Yesterday, Singapore reported 195 new Covid-19 cases, including 182 locally transmitted infections and 13 imported.

Here’s how these numbers compare with daily reported figures in the last 30 days.

There are currently 26 active clusters in the country. MOH has closed 2 clusters – Case 64233 and 90 Redhill Close – as there have been no more cases linked to them in 28 days.

The 2 largest clusters today are KTV lounges/clubs with 207 cases and Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre with 321 cases.

Meanwhile, Haig Road Market & Food Centre and Chong Pang Market will be closed till 4 Aug after 35 cases were detected among individuals who worked in or visited these 2 markets.

MOH also found possible ongoing transmission at Club MX (401 MacPherson Rd). Visitors are advised to get tested and stay home as much as possible.

2,792,430 residents fully vaccinated as of 19 Jul

As of 19 Jul, Singapore has administered 6,837,200 doses of Covic-19 vaccines, covering 4,164,922 residents.

2,792,430 residents have completed the full vaccination regimen.

Concurrently, private clinics have administered 69,095 doses of Sinovac vaccines, covering 63,194 residents.

Have hope we’ll be out of the woods soon

Singapore will return to Phase 2 Heightened Alert from tomorrow (22 Jul). This means that we can’t dine in for a while. Social gathering group sizes are also back to a maximum of 2 people.

The latest developments are understandably disappointing to many, but it’s crucial to do our part so that Singapore will be out of the woods soon.

Let’s remain vigilant, abide by Covid-19 rules, and practise good personal hygiene to curb the spread. And more importantly, book your vaccination appointment soon.

