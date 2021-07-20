Singapore Confirms 195 New Covid-19 Cases On 20 Jul
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 195 new Covid-19 cases today (20 Jul). This brings the national tally to 63,440.
Among them are:
- 182 locally transmitted cases
- 13 imported cases
Of the 182 local infections, 135 belong to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, while 12 are linked to the KTV cluster. 26 cases are currently unlinked.
Meanwhile, all 13 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their stay.
6 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while 7 started developing symptoms during SHN/isolation.
MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.
Here’s a recap of yesterday’s updates:
163 Local Covid-19 Cases On 19 Jul, With 106 Linked To Jurong Fishery Port Cluster
Singapore returns to Phase 2 Heightened Alert from 22 Jul:
S’pore Bans Dine-Ins From 22 Jul, Only Groups Of 2 Allowed During Phase 2
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image by MS News