Singapore Confirms 195 New Covid-19 Cases On 20 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 195 new Covid-19 cases today (20 Jul). This brings the national tally to 63,440.

Among them are:

182 locally transmitted cases

13 imported cases

Of the 182 local infections, 135 belong to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, while 12 are linked to the KTV cluster. 26 cases are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, all 13 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their stay.

6 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while 7 started developing symptoms during SHN/isolation.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

Here’s a recap of yesterday’s updates:

Singapore returns to Phase 2 Heightened Alert from 22 Jul:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News