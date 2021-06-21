Mandatory Covid-19 Testing For Residents Of 7 Blocks In Redhill

With the cluster at Bukit Merah becoming Singapore’s largest active one, there’s possible ongoing viral transmission in its vicinity.

More residents need to be swabbed as the authorities have discovered viral fragments in the wastewater in Redhill.

This comes a day after residents of 8 blocks at nearby Bukit Merah View received their mandatory Covid-19 testing.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of transmission.

Residents of 7 Redhill blocks to undergo Covid-19 tests

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Monday (21 Jun) that residents living in 7 HDB blocks in Redhill must undergo swab tests.

This is in light of the Covid-19 viral fragments present in wastewater samples in some of the blocks.

The affected blocks are:

81, 82 and 83 Redhill Lane

87, 88, 89 and 90 Redhill Close.

Block 83 Redhill Lane

The test is mandatory for all residents at the blocks and will be running from today (21 Jun) to Wednesday (23 Jun).

Locations of the swab tests are the pavilion at 84 Redhill Lane and the void deck of 89 Redhill Close. You can find the schedule below.

Remember to bring along your NRIC for verification purposes.

Optional tests for visitors & possible contacts

However, the test is optional for all residents who’ve obtained a negative Covid-19 result from 18 Jun.

It’s also optional for visitors and contacts of residents in the affected 7 blocks in Redhill.

Block 87 Redhill Close

Nonetheless, those who might’ve had interactions with the affected residents should step forward to get themselves tested.

Hope those affected will step forward to get tested

We hope residents can cooperate and head down to 84 Redhill Lane or 89 Redhill Close for their swab tests.

Those who are possible contacts should head to the same locations for optional testing as well.

This way, we can hopefully ringfence the ongoing transmission and quickly put a stop to it.

