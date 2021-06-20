21 Covid-19 Cases Found At 119 Bukit Merah View

As of Saturday (19 Jun), the 115 Bukit Merah View market has become Singapore’s largest active cluster, comprising 70 Covid-19 cases.

Recent developments continue to show a cause for concern, as the Ministry of Health (MOH) has picked up 21 cases linked to a nearby block — 119 Bukit Merah View.

As a result, residents living in 9 HDB blocks in the area have to go for mandatory testing.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of transmission.

Covid-19 cases from 9 households at 119 Bukit Merah View

According to MOH, they detected 21 Covid-19 infections in 9 different households at 119 Bukit Merah View.

Viral fragments were also found in wastewater samples collected from the surrounding blocks.

To swiftly ringfence possible undetected community transmission, MOH is carrying out a mandatory testing operation for Bukit Merah View residents living at these blocks:

116

117

118

119

124A

124B

125

126

When there is an infection, MOH will swiftly quarantine the case and their close contacts.

Voluntary testing for visitors

Additionally, MOH will also carry out voluntary Covid-19 testing for visitors who interacted with residents of the aforementioned blocks between 5-19 Jun.

This group of people are encouraged to come forward for testing.

However, testing is optional for those who tested negative from 15 Jun onwards.

Testing operations from 20-21 Jun

Testing operations will be carried out at designated estate pavilions from 20-21 Jun. Here is the schedule:

116 and 117 Bukit Merah View — Estate Pavilion at 125A Bukit Merah View, 9am-5pm

118 and 119 Bukit Merah View — Estate Pavilion at 118A Bukit Merah View, 9am-4pm

124A, 124B, 125 and 126 Bukit Merah View — Estate Pavilion at 128A Bukit Merah View, 9am-4pm

Those going for the testing should bring along their NRIC for verification purposes.

For more details, you can check out MOH’s media release here.

Take extra safety precautions

It’s rather concerning that more community cases are sprouting up in the blocks surrounding Singapore’s largest active cluster.

If you were in the area in the last 2 weeks, you should monitor your health closely and see a doctor if you feel unwell.

In the meantime, do monitor your health closely and minimise social interactions as much as possible.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.