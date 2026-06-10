Netizens discuss ways to boost S’pore TFR, suggest capping weekly work hours

Singapore Redditors debate whether shorter working hours could encourage couples to have more children

Singaporeans discussing the country’s declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR) have suggested that reducing working hours could help couples spend more time and energy raising children.

In a post on the r/singapore subreddit on Tuesday (9 June), one user questioned whether capping weekly work hours could help address Singapore’s declining birth rate.

Time, not money, may be biggest hurdle

The Original Poster (OP) cited Mexico’s recent move to reduce the standard work week to 40 hours, arguing that excessive working hours may be discouraging families from having more children.

According to the user, they currently work between 45 and 48 hours a week while raising a child.

While financial concerns are often highlighted in discussions about fertility rates, the Redditor felt that time and energy were equally important factors.

“Not being able to spend enough time with family and being tired from work are dampening factors for more kids,” the OP wrote.

They also pointed out that professionals and managers are generally not covered under Part 4 of Singapore’s Employment Act, which regulates working hours and overtime pay for eligible employees.

“So this means you’re expected to balance more in terms of family life if you have kids, if you have more responsibilities at work,” the OP wrote.

They added that capping working hours could potentially create more jobs, as employers may need to hire additional workers to cover the same amount of work.

Netizens split on suggested solution

The post sparked a heavy discussion, with netizens having differing thoughts on the OP’s suggestion.

Some felt Singapore’s economic priorities make shorter work weeks unlikely.

Others agreed with the suggestion, with some arguing that working hour caps should apply to everyone to ensure a level playing field and to prevent parents from falling behind in their careers.

Others highlighted that flexible jobs, even if low-paying, can help parents balance work and childcare.

Others gave newer suggestions, such as reducing the work week to four days a week, feeling that it may be the solution that Singapore needs.

MS News contacted OP for more information.

Also Read: ‘Almost never part of the conversation’: Netizens say singles overlooked in discussions about S’pore’s declining fertility rate

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