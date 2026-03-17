‘Almost never part of the conversation’: Netizens say singles overlooked in discussions about S’pore’s declining fertility rate

Netizen highlights unaddressed struggles of singles in Singapore and its relation to country’s falling TFR

As Singapore grapples with a declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR), some netizens argue that one crucial group has been left out of the conversation — singles.

A recent Reddit discussion on 10 Mar highlighted concerns that national debates on low birth rates focus heavily on married couples, while the challenges faced by single individuals are often overlooked.

One Redditor posted that the current discourse around Singapore’s fertility issues tends to revolve around married couples having fewer children, without addressing the fact that many singles may face obstacles long before they even reach that point.

OP says barriers to family formation start earlier

In the post, the Original Poster (OP) said that single people should also be included in the conversation about Singapore’s falling birth rate.

“If more people are able to form relationships and partnerships, the chances of families would naturally increase too,” the OP argued.

They also said that initiatives similar to the Social Development Network (SDN) — a governmental body under the Ministry of Social and Family Development designed to help singles meet potential partners — could be revived or “modernised” to better meet today’s needs.

Netizens debate current measure to raise TFR

The post sparked a wider discussion among netizens, with many sharing their thoughts on why Singapore’s fertility rate is declining.

Some netizens criticised the government’s existing initiatives to boost TFR, calling them “foolish” for not tackling the root causes, such as why raising children in Singapore is not an appealing option for many citizens.

One netizen strongly felt that singles have been “ostracised” and “discriminated” in relation to the country’s policies.

Others pointed out that singles may actually have the most capacity to contribute to society, but still feel marginalised and often excluded from national conversations around fertility and family planning.

One Redditor suggested that addressing housing issues for singles could improve TFR by reducing pressure on couples to commit early in order to secure housing.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also Read: MS Polls: Difficulty in finding a partner voted the top reason why S’poreans stay single

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Featured images adapted from MS News.