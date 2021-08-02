Singapore Reports Total Of 83 Active Covid-19 Clusters As Of 1 Aug

With more unlinked cases uncovered each day, this has led to the inevitable emergence of new clusters in the community.

On 1 Aug, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reports 10 new Covid-19 clusters. This brings the total of active clusters to 83.

This is a significant spike, seeing as there were only about 25 active clusters as of 25 Jul. Here’s a breakdown of the latest update.

Yishun Community Hospital & Westlite Mandai Dorm among new active clusters

According to MOH’s late-night report, there were 10 new clusters found yesterday. While most of them are linked to specific patients, 2 are locations:

Yishun Community Hospital

Westlite Mandai Dormitory

Yishun Community Hospital reports 4 cases, while Westlite Mandai Dormitory has 5 cases.

Case 67048 cluster looks most concerning, as it records 6 cases—the highest number of cases linked to a cluster out of the 10.

Meanwhile, 18 more cases were linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, bringing the total cases linked to 1,045.

Punggol Primary School has 14 cases

Punggol Primary School sees 1 more case linked. It now has a total of 14 cases. The school is currently on home-based learning till 11 Aug.

Sam’s Curry Restaurant grows to 51 cases with 1 new case linked. It was first detected as a cluster a week ago, on 25 Jul.

Hope authorities can determine linkages & ringfence infections swiftly

If you’ve been to Yishun Community Hospital recently, it’s best to get tested for Covid-19. Otherwise, do stay home as much as possible and monitor your symptoms closely.

The rise in unlinked cases recently has been rather concerning. Hopefully, there will be thorough investigations to establish these links so that authorities can carry out safety measures to ringfence the infection.

In the meantime, let’s continue to keep calm and follow safety protocols like wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance from others.

