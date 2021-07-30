Staff and students of Punggol Primary School To Take Second Swab Test

As Singapore continues to report new cases of Covid-19 on a daily basis, many clusters have also grown in size. One such cluster of concern is the one linked to Punggol Primary School, which emerged on Wednesday (28 Jul).

Though students and staff had been tested earlier this week, they will have to undergo another round of tests in about 2 weeks’ time.

This came after 5 additional cases were linked to the cluster, bringing the tally to 12.

Punggol Primary School to extend HBL till 11 Aug

According to Lianhe Zaobao, students and staff of Punggol Primary School will have to undergo another round of testing on 10 Aug for precautionary reasons.

This comes after 5 more cases were linked to the cluster on Thursday (29 Jul).

In addition, home-based learning (HBL) will be extended by 5 days till 11 Aug.

Parents have already been informed of the additional safety measures to prevent the cluster from growing.

More details on the arrangement will reportedly be revealed at a later date.

MOH advises all students and staff to stay at home and isolate while awaiting their test results.

In light of the disruption, the Primary 6 oral examination happening from 31 Aug to 1 Sep will also be postponed, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

Hope the number of new cases will reduce

The emergence of a cluster linked to a primary school might naturally come as a cause of concern.

While the testing regime and switch to HBL might be disruptive to the students’ leaning, this is ultimately done to protect them and their loved ones.

With the authorities doing their best to control the situation, hopefully, the number of cases will reduce and students will be able to return to physical classes.

