Punggol Primary School Moves To HBL After Covid-19 Cluster Grows

As the days pass, the Ministry of Health (MOH) continues to report new infection clusters in Singapore, with multiple cases linked to them.

In the latest updates, they revealed new additions to 2 growing clusters — Punggol Primary School and Jurong Fishery Port, the latter of which now includes multiple cases at Blk 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Mandatory tests and other measures are now underway to curb transmissions at both locations.

Punggol Primary School cluster has 7 cases as of 28 Jul

Already a cluster with 4 cases on 27 Jul, the Punggol Primary School cluster reported 3 more infections yesterday (28 Jul). The addition brought its tally so far to 7 cases.

MOH first declared the cluster on 27 Jul after 3 cases were linked to a cleaner who worked at the school.

With more cases emerging now, the school will be moving to Home-Based Learning (HBL) immediately, till 6 Aug, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Students and staff members, meanwhile, will take mandatory Covid-19 swab tests at the school, which will undergo deep cleaning during its closure.

This comes as part of preventive efforts to safeguard and protect all students, teachers, and staff.

10 cases found at Blk 438 in Ang Mo Kio

In a media release on Wednesday (28 Jul) night, MOH shared that they have detected 10 Covid-19 cases across 6 households at Blk 438 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10.

To detect and contain cases early, all residents at the block will undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests at the void deck between 9am – 4pm on 29 and 30 Jul.

The tests will be optional for those who’ve already tested negative from 24 Jul.

Individuals who visited the block between 13 and 27 Jul are also welcome to take the tests, though only at Regional Screening Centres from 9am – 4pm on 29 and 30 Jul.

They can book an appointment or get more information on the website here. Tests at these centres are strictly on an appointment basis.

Hope case numbers will fall

While the rise in the number of cases and clusters is worrying, we have faith that the authorities will be able to ringfence infections quickly.

Hopefully, as they step up detection and quarantine efforts, case numbers will fall.

For now, let’s continue to adhere to health and safety measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

