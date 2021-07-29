Jurong Bakery With 6 Covid-19 Cases Among 5 New Clusters On 28 Jul

Seemingly a daily occurrence now, Singapore reported several more new clusters yesterday (28 Jul). Among the 5 is Home’s Favourite Pte Ltd, a bakery at Jurong Food Hub.

The 4 other clusters involve cases linked to different individuals, whom the Ministry of Health (MOH) didn’t provide details about.

The addition brings the total number of active clusters in Singapore to 44 as of 28 Jul.

Jurong Food Hub bakery among 5 new clusters on 28 Jul

In their evening update on Wednesday (28 Jul), MOH revealed that 5 new infection clusters had emerged in Singapore.

One of them involved Home’s Favourite Pte Ltd, a bakery at Jurong Food Hub along 15 Jalan Tepong.

MOH declared the bakery a cluster after they detected 5 new cases with links to it, bringing the total so far to 6.

The cases currently comprise employees, with likely ongoing transmission at the premises.

Therefore, to break the chain, MOH has ordered the closure of Home’s Favourite Pte Ltd from today (29 Jul) till 12 Aug, as the premises undergo deep cleaning.

MOH has also placed all staff on quarantine, during which they’ll have to take Covid-19 tests.

4 other new clusters linked to individual cases

Besides Home’s Favourite Pte Ltd, MOH reported 4 other new clusters with links to the following individual cases:

66377 – 4 cases

66413 – 4 cases

66435 – 3 cases

66542 – 3 cases

No further details about these cases are available, in line with MOH’s new reporting format.

Free Covid-19 tests for visitors to Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre

As part of ongoing efforts to detect community cases with possible links to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, MOH is extending free Covid-19 tests to folks who had visited Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre between 13 and 27 Jul.

Individuals in question can visit the link here to find out more about the testing operations.

They should also monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions for 14 days after their last visit.

Should they feel unwell, they must seek medical attention immediately.

Hope growth of infection clusters can be curbed

Though many of us probably understand by now that case and cluster numbers will continue to rise, we’re no doubt still hopeful for the numbers to gradually decline.

More importantly, we hope that large clusters won’t emerge so that there won’t be more transmission chains that could put the community at risk.

Hopefully, MOH’s efforts to contain these clusters quickly will help, and we’ll see case numbers falling soon enough.

