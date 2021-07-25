Samy’s Curry Restaurant Closes For 2 Weeks For Deep Cleaning

Yesterday (24 Jul) saw 127 new local Covid-19 cases, with 29 of them currently unlinked.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its Covid-19 situation report that there’s a new Covid-19 cluster at an Indian restaurant in the Dempsey Hill area.

Samy’s Curry Restaurant was identified as a new Covid-19 cluster by MOH, with 8 cases found so far.

As such, the restaurant will be closed for 2 weeks for deep cleaning and to break possible transmission chains.

Those who visited between 19-23 Jul can book a free PCR swab test.

MOH stated on Saturday (24 Jul) that it’s investigating cases involving people who visited Samy’s Curry Restaurant.

It’s found 8 cases so far, with ongoing transmission suspected at the restaurant.

As such, the restaurant will close between 25 Jul to 8 Aug for deep cleaning.

Free test for those who visited

All staff at the restaurant are on quarantine and will be tested during the quarantine period. MOH said.

Those who visited the restaurant between 19-23 Jul will be eligible for a free Covid-19 test.

You can book an appointment at a regional screening centre here.

Visitors to the restaurant are advised to monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions for 14 days from their last date of visit.

The same goes for visitors to the Dempsey area.

Close contacts were already identified through contact tracing, so this is more for pre-empting further spread of the virus.

Monitor your health

With dine-ins not available during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), it’ll probably be less likely for Covid-19 to spread through meeting friends for a meal and drinks outdoors.

That said, we should still monitor our health during this period and maybe get a self-testing kit to be sure that there’s no infection.

This is undoubtedly a tough time for everyone, and that goes doubly so for F&B places. We hope Samy’s Curry Restaurant staff are okay during this period.

