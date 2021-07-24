Singapore Confirms 130 New Covid-19 Cases On 24 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 130 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (24 Jul).

127 are within the local community, of which 75 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster. The cluster now has 740 cases.

5 others have links with the KTV cluster, while 29 cases are currently unlinked.

There are also 3 imported cases, among which 1 tested positive upon arrival while the remaining 2 developed symptoms while on Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 63,921.

More seniors getting their Covid-19 vaccines

As Singapore is ramping up our vaccination efforts, the authorities have been calling for more seniors to get their jabs, especially due to the greater risk of severe symptoms among patients in their age group.

Despite receiving invitations much earlier, the rate of uptake has apparently been low.

However, in an update on Friday (23 Jul), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared positive news in the form of the vaccination rate doubling among seniors aged 70 and above.

On 22 Jul alone, 1,157 seniors had received their first dose of the vaccine.

Should the upward trend continue, Mr Ong expressed hope in achieving 80% vaccination among seniors soon.

Therefore, if you know of any seniors who are eligible for the vaccine but have yet to receive their jabs, try to convince them to.

Hope daily case numbers will fall

2 days into Phase 2 Heightened Alert (P2HA) now, we have yet to see much change in the daily case reports.

With many more days to go, however, perhaps that substantial decline will come soon enough.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to reduce community case numbers significantly and keep them low, so we can enjoy social activities with fewer restrictions again.

But till that time comes, let’s continue to adhere to health and safety measures.

