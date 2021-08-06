Unvaccinated Man With History Of Hypertension Passes Away From Covid-19 Complications

Covid-19 vaccines reduce the chances of developing severe illnesses and possibly even death should one get infected with the coronavirus. Over recent days, Singapore has reported several cases of unvaccinated individuals tragically succumbing to Covid-19.

On Thursday (5 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that another unvaccinated patient had passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

The 79-year-old had underlying medical conditions such as heart disease and hypertension.

Unvaccinated Covid-19 patient passes away on 4 Aug

According to MOH’s evening report, the patient, Case 67610, had passed away on Wednesday (4 Aug).

Earlier on the same day, the 79-year-old had sought treatment at Sengkang General Hospital for shortness of breath and low blood pressure.

Source

He later tested positive for Covid-19.

The senior is unvaccinated and has a history of medical conditions such as:

Heart disease

Hypertension

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (an inflammatory lung disease)

The man is Singapore’s 3rd Covid-19 casualty in just 4 days, bringing the death toll to 40.

10 new clusters on 5 Aug

Singapore also reported 10 new clusters on Thursday (5 Aug), comprising 3-5 cases each.

All the new clusters are linked to individual cases, with little information available about them as part of MOH’s new report format.

Separately, MOH seemed to have renamed the ‘Case 67226’ cluster which emerged on 1 Aug to ‘North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre’. The cluster now has 8 cases after 3 new ones were reported recently.

The Jurong Fishery Port (JFP) cluster, Singapore’s largest, meanwhile has 12 new cases.

On a related note, MOH has removed Haig Road and Clementi 448 market and food centres from the sub-clusters linked to JFP.

Other prominent clusters grew by 1 case each:

Marina Bay Sands Casino

Punggol Primary School

Samy’s Curry Restaurant

Zuellig Pharma

The following clusters reported no new cases:

Changi General Hospital

KTV lounges

Yishun Community Hospital

Cases highlight importance of vaccination

While the passing of yet another Covid-19 patient in such a short time is shocking, there’s perhaps a lesson we can learn.

Despite the apprehension, vaccines do provide us with substantial protection against serious illnesses, and possibly even death.

That said, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia.