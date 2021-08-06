5-Pax Dine-Ins & Gatherings Allowed For Fully Vaccinated Individuals From 10 Aug

Over 2 weeks ago, Singapore residents had to wrestle with the fact that Phase 2 Heightened Alert (P2HA) restrictions would be implemented once again. Many had to put plans for group dine-ins and gatherings on hold.

However, vaccination efforts since then have borne fruit, as authorities seek to relax some measures soon.

And fully vaccinated individuals will stand to benefit most from these measures. Here’s a summary of the change in Covid-19 rules announced today.

5-pax gatherings & dine-ins to resume on 10 Aug

In a press release on Friday (6 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that vaccinated individuals will be able to gather in groups of up to 5 from 10 Aug.

They’ll also be able to dine-in at F&B establishments, as long as every member of the group has had both doses of the vaccine.

To be specific, 2 weeks must have elapsed after the second dose to deem an individual fully vaccinated.

The changes also mean that households can welcome up to 5 visitors if everyone present meets the conditions above.

Some exceptions for unvaccinated individuals

Though MOH still restricts social gatherings and dine-ins to 2-pax for unvaccinated individuals, they are allowing some exceptions.

Those who wish to join friends or family for dine-ins in larger groups can do so if they test negative for Covid-19 shortly prior.

Recovered individuals can also join in as they are of lower risk.

As for unvaccinated children below the age of 12, they may join up to 5-pax gatherings only if they’re from the same household.

2-pax dine-ins at hawker centres & coffee shops

Before unvaccinated folks think you’ll be stuck at home forever, the authorities are allowing up to 2-pax dine-ins at open-air hawker centres and coffee shops — for all.

No need for negative Covid-19 tests, so you can jio bae for a hawker date even if either or both of you have only had 1 dose or none.

Source

But remember to adhere to safe management measures and keep your masks on when you’re not eating or drinking.

The 2-pax limit applies to all, so don’t plan that group makan sesh at a hawker centre or coffee shop.

Looking forward to Singapore reopening further

During such a crucial time of containing community outbreaks, patience and vigilance are essential to the mission.

While we welcome this news, we hope that everyone will continue to adhere to existing measures to ensure that we can enjoy the changes for a long time.

Let’s hope that we’ll be able to curb transmissions so these changes will stay.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bernard Tan on Flickr.