Singapore Has 97 New Covid-19 Cases On 6 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 97 cases of Covid-19 on Friday (6 Aug).

93 of them are locally transmitted cases including 29 which remain unlinked.

Among those linked to previous cases, 56 were already placed on quarantine while 8 were detected through surveillance.

There are also 4 imported cases, all of whom were detected upon arriving in Singapore.

96 new local cases on 5 Aug

Yesterday (5 Aug), there were 96 new local Covid-19 cases in Singapore, the 2nd lowest number since 18 Jun.

However, nearly 40% of these cases were unlinked. 2 of the local cases are seniors above 70 who are not fully vaccinated and at risk of developing severe illness.

There were also 10 new clusters, bringing our active cluster tally to 122, nearly 5 times the number on 25 Jul 2 weeks ago.

Most of these clusters are linked to individual cases with little information known about them.

S’pore records its 40th Covid-19 fatality

Singapore also reported its 40th Covid-19 casualty — a 79-year-old man who was unvaccinated.

The senior experienced breathing difficulties and low blood pressure on Wednesday (4 Jul) and sought treatment at Sengkang General Hospital.

He later tested positive for Covid-19 but eventually succumbed to the infection on the same day.

The 79-year-old has a history of medical conditions like:

Heart disease

Hypertension

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (an inflammatory lung disease)

65% of S’pore population fully vaccinated

On the vaccination front, Singapore has fully vaccinated 65% of the population under the national vaccination programme.

This means we’re just 1% away from the goal set in July, which aims to have 66.6%, or two-thirds – of our population fully vaccinated by National Day.

As of Thursday (5 Jul), 4,337,397 individuals have gotten their first jab among which 3,618,488 have been fully vaccinated.

Here’s a closer look at the fully vaccinated population, sorta by age groups:

So close to Natoinal Day vaccination goal

Kudos to those who’ve gotten themselves vaccinated, allowing us to be within touching distance of our National Day goal.

We hope this gives the authorities more confidence to open up, knowing full well that the majority of the population are well-protected.

Meanwhile, let’s all do our part to keep the virus at bay, by observing good hygiene and ensuring that we are masked at all times.

