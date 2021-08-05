96 New Local Covid-19 Cases On 5 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reports 98 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (5 Aug).

The cases are divided as follows:

96 locally transmitted cases

2 imported cases

38 local cases were already placed on quarantine, while 20 were detected through surveillance.

Another 38 cases are currently unlinked.

Among the imported cases, 1 was detected upon arrival here and the other developed the illness during Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolation.

92 local Covid-19 cases on 4 Aug included 30 unlinked

According to MOH’s update on Wednesday (4 Aug), there were 92 local Covid-19 cases.

54 were already on quarantine and are linked to previous cases. Meanwhile, another 8 were detected through surveillance.

30 cases were unlinked.

MOH said that among the cases, 1 senior aged above 70 years old is at risk of serious illness as they are unvaccinated.

64% fully vaccinated as of 4 Aug

As of 4 Aug, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 77% has received at least 1 dose.

Those who’ve received their 1st dose by age group are as follows:

A total of 7,767,442 doses have been given out, with 4,329,956 1st doses and 3,561,452 completed their full regimen.

555 cases warded in hospital

MOH said as of 4 Aug, there are 42 cases of serious illness that require oxygen supplementation.

Another 7 cases are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

8 of these cases are fully vaccinated — 6 require oxygen and 2 require ICU care due to underlying medical conditions.

37 seniors have fallen very ill. 31 of them are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

39th Covid-19 death was household contact of Samy’s Curry cluster case

Case 66894, a 58-year-old woman who’s Singaporean, passed away from Covid-19 on 2 Aug. She is Singapore’s 39th Covid-19 death.

MOH said that she was a household contact of a case that visited Samy’s Curry Restaurant.

That case was not identified.

She had no underlying medical condition and wasn’t vaccinated.

More updates at night

Situation updates come out relatively late at night, so some may gloss over them.

However, they contain valuable information about Singapore’s fight against Covid-19, including hospitalisations and deaths.

Vaccination is also progressing steadily, and we’ve reached 64% before the National Day target of two-thirds of the population.

This is a sign of progress even as cases spike for now.

