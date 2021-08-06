Temperature Checks At Malls & Public Premises No Longer Needed From 19 Aug

On Friday (5 Aug), the Multi Ministerial Task Force (MTF) announced the easing of Covid-19 measures, which includes the resumption of 5-pax dine-ins for fully vaccinated individuals.

Though most of the measures will take effect from Tuesday (10 Aug), the MTF also mentioned further changes that will take place later in the month.

Come 19 Aug, temperature screening at public areas will cease if the Covid-19 situation remains under control.

Source

However, residents who are not feeling well should still seek medical attention immediately and avoid crowded places.

Temperature checks no longer needed from 19 Aug

Since Covid-19 arrived on our shores last year, many of us have gotten used to temperature checks upon entering malls and other public premises.

Source

But from 19 Aug, the practice will cease in light of Singapore’s high vaccination rate.

According to MOH’s press release, transmissions are less likely to take place between vaccinated individuals.

Even if one contracts the virus, the severity of the disease will be “substantially lower”.

Additionally, with other surveillance instruments like self-test antigen rapid test (ART) kits and fast and easy tests (FETs), the authorities will be able to detect infections earlier.

Be that as it may, residents should still practise “good health-seeking behaviour” such as:

Wearing a mask

Avoiding crowded places

Seeking medical attention ASAP if feeling unwell

Capacity limits may increase if situation remains under control

Event sizes and capacity limits may also increase come 19 Aug, if the Covid-19 situation in Singapore remains under control.

For worship services, cinemas, MICE, and sports events, up to 1,000 people can attend, as long as they are fully vaccinated. Otherwise, only 50 attendees may join without pre-event testing.

Operating capacity for attractions, cruises, museums, and public libraries may also double if the situation remains stable.

Shopping malls and showrooms can also look forward to enjoying higher occupancy limits of 16 sqm per person of Gross Floor Area — up from just 10.

Hope Singapore residents will continue to be responsible

Even though temperature screening in public areas may no longer be required soon, we hope Singaporeans will be responsible and stay home when they feel unwell.

That way, we can do our part to minimise transmissions in the community and keep one another safe.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NUS.