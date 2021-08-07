2 In 3 Persons In Singapore Are Fully Vaccinated As Of 6 Aug

Earlier in June, the multi-ministry task force set out an ambitious goal of fully vaccinating two-thirds of the population in Singapore.

Though National Day is still a few days away, MOH shared on Friday (6 Aug) that we’ve already hit the goal after 67% of residents completed their vaccine regimen.

Source

Moving forward, the Health Minister said Singapore is on track to fully vaccinate 70% of its population by National Day (9 Aug).

67% of S’pore residents fully vaccinated as of 6 Aug

According to MOH’s latest press release, 67% of Singapore residents have completed their vaccine regimen.

This means we have achieved our goal of fully inoculating two-thirds of Singapore’s population 3 days before the deadline initially set on National Day.

Meanwhile, 78% of our population have already gotten their first dose.

Earlier during the MTF press conference, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said we can expect to have 70% of our population fully vaccinated by National Day, which allows the authorities to ease Covid-19 measures.

Sinovac vaccine recipients will be counted as ‘fully vaccinated’

Come next Monday (10 Aug), Singapore may also see a further boost to its vaccination figures as the authorities take a more ‘inclusive approach’ to recognising vaccines.

Currently, only individuals who have received Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines count towards our national vaccination figures.

However, from 10 Aug, those who are fully vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccines under WHO’s emergency use list will also contribute towards this figure. These vaccines include those from Sinovac, Sinopharm, and AstraZeneca.

Naturally, recipients of these vaccines are also eligible for vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

As of Friday (6 Aug), 120,655 doses of the Sinovac vaccines have been administered, covering 79,297.

Kudos to healthcare workers for making this possible

It’s encouraging to see the vaccination numbers tick upwards with every passing day.

Hopefully, this will put us in good stead to become a fully Covid resilient nation, allowing us to open up our economy further and resume our pre-Covid lives.

Kudos to those who have stepped forward to get themselves vaccinated as well as the healthcare workers without whom this wouldn’t be possible.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Dom Lee on Flickr.