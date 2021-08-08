80-Year-Old Unvaccinated Woman Passes Away From Covid-19

Singapore has seen more Covid-19 deaths in the past week, especially involving seniors who aren’t vaccinated.

Yesterday (7 Aug), a 42nd fatality was recorded. An 80-year-old female Singaporean passed away from Covid-19 complications, more than 2 weeks after testing positive.

Meanwhile, 89 kids have been hospitalised so far.

80-year-old woman passes away 16 days after testing positive

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the deceased is Case 65943, who developed symptoms on 21 Jul.

Her test results returned positive, and she was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on 23 Jul.

Source

MOH noted that the 80-year-old had not been vaccinated against Covid-19. She also had a history of diabetes, hypertension, and atrial fibrillation—a condition that causes irregular heart rhythm.

She’s the 5th Covid-19 death recorded in a week, bringing our death toll to 42.

4 other deaths earlier this week

Here’s a recap of the other 4 deaths we’ve seen this week:

A 63-year-old man who was also unvaccinated. He had a history of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

A 79-year-old unvaccinated man who had a history of heart disease, hypertension, and an inflammatory lung disease.

A 58-year-old unvaccinated woman who was a household contact of a case who had visited Samy’s Curry Restaurant.

A 34-year-old Ukrainian seafarer who had arrived in Singapore on 29 Jul on board a vessel.

89 kids under 12 hospitalised, but most have mild symptoms

In a separate report from Shin Min Daily News, 89 kids under the age of 12 have been hospitalised due to Covid-19.

These kids are currently warded at National University Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said MOH’s director of medical services Assoc Prof Kenneth Mak during the Multi-Ministry Task Force press conference.

Prof Mak added that both hospitals had conducted a study on 259 children and youths aged between 2 months and 18 years who were hospitalised since Mar 2020.

Results show that many caught the disease from their family members.

Although almost half of the paediatric patients had symptoms, most were mild, such as fever.

At present, none of them needs to be transferred to the intensive care unit or has breathing difficulties.

Fatalities highlight the importance of vaccination

It’s highly concerning to learn of seniors who aren’t keen on getting their jabs. But recent fatalities highlighted the importance of vaccination, as there is a smaller chance of suffering from a severe illness upon infection.

More vaccination centres also allow residents to walk in without booking an appointment to make the process easier now.

Do encourage your loved ones and elderly neighbours to get jabbed ASAP.

Vaccines won’t be a 100% foolproof prevention method, but at least vaccinated individuals will have milder symptoms if they do get infected.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.