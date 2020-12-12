8 New Covid-19 Cases In Singapore On 12 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 8 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday (12 Dec). Our nationally tally now stands at 58,313 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases today:

0 cases in the community

0 cases living in workers’ dormitories

8 imported cases

This marks the 7th day in a row with no new community cases.

All imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice once they arrived in Singapore.

More details will be provided on today’s new cases later tonight.

8 new cases yesterday, including one in a workers’ dormitory

Yesterday (11 Dec), Singapore reported 8 new cases of Covid-19, including 1 living in a workers’ dormitory detected through proactive surveillance.

Here’s a closer look at the remaining 7 cases:

3 Singaporeans who returned from the UK, Indonesia, and UAE

2 Work Permit Holders who travelled from Malaysia and India

1 Dependent’s Pass Holder who travelled from the UK

1 Short-Term Visit Pass Holder who travelled from the Philippines

The lone Short-Term Visit Pass Holder had reportedly travelled to Singapore for her marriage.

MS News wishes all patients infected with the coronavirus a speedy a smooth recovery.

Featured image from MS News.