8 New Covid-19 Cases In Singapore On 12 Dec
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 8 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday (12 Dec). Our nationally tally now stands at 58,313 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of the new cases today:
- 0 cases in the community
- 0 cases living in workers’ dormitories
- 8 imported cases
This marks the 7th day in a row with no new community cases.
All imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice once they arrived in Singapore.
More details will be provided on today’s new cases later tonight.
8 new cases yesterday, including one in a workers’ dormitory
Yesterday (11 Dec), Singapore reported 8 new cases of Covid-19, including 1 living in a workers’ dormitory detected through proactive surveillance.
Here’s a closer look at the remaining 7 cases:
- 3 Singaporeans who returned from the UK, Indonesia, and UAE
- 2 Work Permit Holders who travelled from Malaysia and India
- 1 Dependent’s Pass Holder who travelled from the UK
- 1 Short-Term Visit Pass Holder who travelled from the Philippines
The lone Short-Term Visit Pass Holder had reportedly travelled to Singapore for her marriage.
MS News wishes all patients infected with the coronavirus a speedy a smooth recovery.
