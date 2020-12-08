12 New Covid-19 Cases On 8 Dec

The outlook for Phase 3 in Singapore isn’t looking good as there’s still a lower-than-expected take-up rate for TraceTogether.

Hopefully we can raise this number over time and have a good festive season.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed preliminarily that there are 12 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (8 Dec).

All 12 cases are imported.

MOH said that all 12 cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

They had been tested during their stay here

This is the 3rd day in a row with no local Covid-19 cases, which is always a good sign.

12 out of 13 asymptomatic cases in 7 Dec case count

There was a lack of locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases on 7 Dec, MOH shared in their update yesterday.

However, 12 out of 13 cases were asymptomatic, highlighting the continued need to quarantine travellers.

The cases arrived from the following countries:

Bangladesh

India

Myanmar

Indonesia

Malaysia

MOH will share further updates on today’s cases at night.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.