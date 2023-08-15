Photos Of Elderly Man Driving Ferrari With Young Woman In China Go Viral, They’re Apparently Married

Elderly Man Driving Ferrari In China Married To Young Woman In Passenger Seat

Couples with vast age differences appear to capture the imagination of people online.

Recently, photos of an elderly man driving a Ferrari SF90 Stradale with a young woman beside him raised eyebrows online after first appearing on Weibo.

People speculated about the pair’s relationship, with some wondering if the man could be the woman’s grandfather.

But being the detectives that they are, netizens have since discovered that the pair are married and aren’t actually relatives.

Elderly man driving Ferrari married to younger woman beside him

Images shared on Weibo on 9 Aug showed the duo sitting casually in a red Ferrari, seemingly amidst traffic in China.

Besides their luxury sports vehicle, the unlikely pairing caught a lot of attention not just online but from occupants of other vehicles too.

The couple’s identities and ages remained a mystery but images later surfaced showing that they are actually married.

One photo captured them in matching Doraemon t-shirts and holding up Chinese marriage certificates.

The Chinese marriage registration authority issues these red certificates to prove the valid establishment of a marriage relationship.

Yet another image showed the two holding up their marriage certificates and forming a heart shape with their arms.

Without such proof, it’s perhaps understandable why people may think they’re grandfather and granddaughter instead of a couple.

Some express congratulations, others aren’t so nice

The discovery drew mixed reactions online, with some complimenting the couple.

One commenter said it’s never too late to find happiness.

Another noted that the elderly man must still have the youthful energy and financial ability to support the relationship.

Vast age differences are fine as long as couples are happy

Meanwhile, a Weibo user shared their observation that the elderly man may not have many years left in him.

Several couples with vast age differences have gone viral over the years.

A 41-year-old woman in Indonesia decided to marry a teenager, for example.

One couple in Japan has an age gap of 37 years — a 61-year-old woman with kids got married to a 29-year-old man. The woman shares her experiences with her husband frequently online.

Regardless of their age differences, however, we’re sure that the only thing that truly matters for any relationship is that they are happy. It can’t hurt to drive a Ferrari too, of course.

