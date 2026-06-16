Emirates to hold pilot recruitment open day in Singapore on 9 and 10 July

Emirates opens doors to pilots in Singapore in July

Beyond being one of the top airlines for travellers, Emirates is also known to be among the best airlines to work for, due to the benefits it provides its staff.

If you’re a commercial pilot looking to spread your wings, Emirates is holding a pilot recruitment open day at the Carlton Hotel Singapore this summer.

The two-day sessions are scheduled on 9 July (10am and 1pm) and 10 July (10am).

There’s no pre-registration required. Just walk in to meet the recruitment team and learn more about the different career pathways offered by the airlines.

Fly one of the most modern fleets in the world

Pilots who are interested in joining the airline as Direct Entry Captains and First Officers are welcome to attend.

They can also apply for the Accelerated Command Programme, which gives narrow-body aircraft captains a fast-track to command its wide-body fleet.

Emirates pilots get to fly one of the most modern fleets to over 130 destinations across 72 countries.

Successful candidates will complete their training programmes in Dubai, where Emirates opened a US$135 million (S$173 million), state-of-the-art flight crew training centre last year, equipped with six full-flight simulator bays for Airbus A350 and Boeing 777X aircraft.

Explore Emirates’ employment package

Emirates’ employment package for pilots includes a tax-free salary, 42 days of annual leave, excellent medical, life and dental coverage, and exciting travel benefits.

Additionally, Emirates’ pilots can experience chauffeur-driven transport to and from work.

Prospective pilots can find out more about the airline’s recruitment process, available opportunities, training programmes, benefits and more here.

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Featured image adapted from Emirates.