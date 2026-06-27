2 S’porean men charged for harbouring & employing immigration offenders, 1 woman overstayed for 23 years

Men caught harbouring immigration offenders in Singapore

Two Singaporean men have been charged by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for allegedly harbouring and employing immigration offenders in separate cases.

One of the cases involved a woman from the Philippines who had overstayed in Singapore for nearly 23 years.

Her visit pass reportedly expired in 2003.

Man allegedly housed overstayer in Bedok flat for more than 20 years

On 25 June, 62-year-old Kamarulzaman Bin Yahaya was charged with harbouring 54-year-old Philippines national Leonardo Federigan Leonora.

According to ICA, the woman had remained unlawfully in Singapore after her visit pass expired on 28 April 2003.

Investigations found that Mr Kamarulzaman allegedly allowed her to stay at his Bedok flat from March 2004 until March 2026.

This is despite knowing that she had overstayed.

The woman was subsequently convicted and sentenced to six months’ jail and fined S$2,000.

She has since been deported and is permanently barred from re-entering Singapore.

27-year-old charged for employing overstayer as delivery worker

In a separate case, 27-year-old Mohamad Elfie Hakim Bin Lokman was charged with employing a 26-year-old Indian national who had overstayed in Singapore.

The man’s visit pass had expired on 17 June 2025.

ICA’s investigations found that Mr Elfie had employed him as a parcel delivery worker without carrying out the necessary checks to confirm that he held a valid pass to remain in Singapore.

The overstayer was fined S$4,000 before being deported. He is also barred from re-entering Singapore.

ICA reminds landlords and employers to conduct checks

ICA said it takes a firm stance against anyone who harbours or employs immigration offenders.

The authority also reminded landlords to verify the immigration status of prospective foreign tenants by checking their original immigration or work pass, matching the details with their passport, and confirming the validity of the pass with the relevant issuing authority.

Under Singapore law, those found guilty of knowingly or recklessly harbouring overstayers or illegal immigrants may face between six months and two years’ imprisonment, along with a fine of up to S$6,000.

Those convicted of employing overstayers or illegal immigrants may also face between six months and two years’ jail, in addition to a fine of up to S$6,000.

Also Read: 2 S’poreans & 1 foreigner charged for harbouring immigration offenders, overstayers jailed & caned

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Featured image by MS News and adapted from MOM.