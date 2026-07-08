S’pore events company accused of leaving 9 couples scrambling for wedding venues, owner says he was hospitalised

Events company allegedly leaves nine soon-to-wed couples in Singapore scrambling for alternative venues

On 23 June, a netizen took to Threads seeking information about The Aurelia Events Pte Ltd, alleging that the Singapore-based events management company had “scammed” their friend out of S$15,000.

The post soon drew responses from others, who claimed that they or someone they knew had also been affected.

According to its website, The Aurelia Events describes itself as a “premium event management and hospitality company specialising in Halal weddings, corporate functions, private celebrations, and large-scale event operations”.

The original poster (OP) alleged that the company had rushed their friend for payment and issued invoices containing incorrect names and details.

When their friend asked for an updated invoice, the owner, whom others later identified as Mohamed, allegedly became uncontactable.

Company allegedly underwent name change after takeover

Another user who claimed to have been affected told MS News that he and his fiancée had engaged the company when it was still known as The Venice Ballroom.

The user, a 29-year-old IT engineer who only wanted to be known as Bandung, said they had planned to hold their wedding this November.

He said they first came across the company at a wedding convention at Expo in January 2025, and signed with them soon after.

However, the couple began noticing red flags in January 2026, after Mohamed allegedly took over The Venice Ballroom and the business was later rebranded as Aurelia Events.

On its website, the company described the name change as part of a “strategic transformation and rebranding” to establish a more modern hospitality identity.

Bandung said he and his fiancée had paid over S$14,000, excluding additional charges.

On one occasion, he claimed Mohamed quoted them S$800 “for a few grapes” after his parents asked whether a fruit bowl could be provided for the event.

“We actually wanted to back out from the contract when major red flags started,” he told MS News. “But our contract does not have any refund clause, so we have to stick with them.”

Several couples lodge police reports

Bandung said he and his fiancée lodged a police report on 22 June after one of their wedding vendors, Kak Roz, informed them that the owner had become uncontactable.

He added that multiple couples had also filed police reports and were waiting for updates from the investigation officers.

The affected couples, including Bandung and his fiancée, are now searching for alternative venues and preparing to pay additional costs to proceed with their weddings.

“We hope to still secure a venue for our big day,” he said, adding that Kak Roz and other vendors have stepped in to help affected couples find new venues and wedding vendors.

Vendor says company became uncontactable before 20 June wedding

Meanwhile, 51-year-old Kak Roz, whose real name is Eliya, told MS News that she runs wedding vendor Bomboniere, which provides services ranging from invitation cards to door gifts.

She said she had been working with Aurelia Events since 18 April 2026.

According to Kak Roz, Aurelia Events was supposed to handle a wedding on 20 June, but allegedly became uncontactable the evening before.

“My calls and [messages] weren’t answered and replied till today,” she said.

Despite the last-minute situation, Kak Roz said she managed to step in and take over as the couple’s wedding planner.

“I managed to take over as their wedding planner and settle everything in 12 hours,” she shared, adding that the event went smoothly in the end.

However, she said the couple still had to fork out more money as “nothing was booked” by Aurelia Events.

Vendor claims company owes over S$11,000

Kak Roz said she currently knows of nine couples who were allegedly affected, and is trying to confirm three more cases.

All nine couples are now looking for venues and catering options at the lowest possible cost, she said.

She added that she is helping them out of goodwill, without asking for additional payment.

Six of the affected couples had also engaged her for door gifts.

According to Kak Roz, seven couples have lodged police reports so far.

I really pity them as their dream wedding has been ruined.

She also claimed that Mohamed owes vendors engaged for the weddings over S$11,000 in total, including money owed to her.

Owner allegedly said he was hospitalised

Another user who had engaged the events company commented on the OP’s Threads post, saying Mohamed had claimed through his assistant that he was in Sengkang General Hospital.

The commenter said they had checked this claim about a week earlier with hotel managers at the supposed venue for their upcoming wedding.

However, one of the managers allegedly found that he was not there, nor at Farrer Park Hospital, where he was said to be warded for a “heart condition”.

The user claimed Mohamed’s wife was still contactable, but was allegedly avoiding providing proof that he was in hospital.

They urged other affected couples to lodge a police report, submit a complaint to the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), and file a claim with the Small Claims Tribunals.

Owner says previous management collected most payments

Responding to MS News’ enquiries, Aurelia Events owner Mohamed Hafeez said the contracts in question were signed between January 2024 and November 2025, before he took over the business formerly known as The Venice Ballroom.

He said these contracts were entered into by the previous management, and claimed that no cash from the earlier customer payments was transferred to him when he assumed control of the company.

According to Mohamed Hafeez, approximately 60% to 70% of the payments for these weddings had already been collected by the previous management, while only the remaining balances were paid to his company.

Despite this, he said he continued to honour and carry out weddings from December 2025 until his last successfully completed event on 13 June 2026, even while operating at a financial loss.

“My focus after the takeover was to rescue as many weddings as possible, using my own funds to continue operations from December 2025 until my last event on 13 June 2026,” he said.

He added that he also had to arrange alternative venues for many customers after the original venue was “forced to close”, which resulted in substantial additional costs.

“Looking back, I acknowledge that I made the mistake of not thoroughly reviewing every existing contract before taking over the business,” Mohamed Hafeez shared.

Nevertheless, I did my best to fulfil my obligations and ensure that weddings proceeded as planned despite the financial burden.

Owner apologises to affected customers

Mohamed Hafeez said he was hospitalised on 17 June due to a serious lung condition, which prevented him from continuing to manage the business or carry out the remaining weddings.

He added that he had faced challenges obtaining assistance from the previous management and was unable to secure the support he needed despite repeated attempts to contact them.

“If my intention had been to deceive customers, I would not have continued fulfilling weddings for over six months while operating at a loss and using my own money to honour existing commitments,” he said.

I continued serving customers until my health no longer allowed me to do so.

Mohamed Hafeez said he is currently seeking legal advice, and that his lawyers are assisting him in addressing the situation and communicating with affected parties.

“I sincerely apologise to all customers who have been affected,” he said. “I remain committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities and resolving this matter in accordance with the law.”

Also read: S’pore wedding platform Wedded.sg claims bigger company ‘copy & pasted’ website after launch

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Featured image adapted from Fath Aladdin | Elements Creator on Canva, for illustration purposes only.